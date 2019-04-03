Lakota Education Seniors Honored

On Saturday, Mach 30, the seniors of the Mobridge-Pollock Lakota Education program were honored with a graduation ceremony and Wacipi. Those seniors honored by their friends, family and community are (from left) Kasidi Harman, Caitlyn Claymore, Lauren Thompson, Mandy Cadotte, Title VI/JOM Director, Monica Schmaltz, Mikhaela Laundreaux, Rylee Peltier, Sioux Mousseau-Killsback, Parker Mentz, Sheldon Mound, Tucson Freeman, Shaeley Dupris, Jayce Chasing Hawk, Noah Fried, Maya Runnels, Calico Ducheneaux and Kevin Crespo.