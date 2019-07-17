Lari loved the Fourth in Mobridge

LaVonne “Lari” Aslesen Marin, formerly of Mobridge, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Brookstone Assisted Living Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She had been living in Arkansas for the last three years to be closer to her daughter, Debbie Bzoski, and her family who had recently retired there. Lari was 89 years old.

She was born on April 9, 1930 in Bradley, S.D., the second of two children to Dora (DePeel) and Horace “Hy” Lyke. Her lifelong nickname “Lari” was given to her by her father “Hy” at an early age and she shared a strong bond with him and her mother. They lived on a farm and she attended country grade school in Clark County.

Lari graduated from Clark High School in 1948 and attended SDSU, in Brookings where she met Russ Aslesen. They were married Aug, 1950 and moved to Aberdeen while Russ finished college at Northern State. After graduation they moved to Huron in 1952 where Russ began his career.

While in Huron they were blessed with their first of three daughters, Debbie.

In 1953 they moved to Mobridge where Lari would live for the next 63 years. Russ began working for Standard Oil and later they bought the Standard Oil Bulk Plant in Mobridge. During this time Lari and Russ welcomed daughters Deon and Rita to the family and were very involved in all three of their girls’ lives growing up.

Lari and Russ were very active in the community including the Jaycees and the United Congregational Church. She enjoyed the recreational activities the lake had to offer including boating and fishing and they enjoyed golfing together. She was a Welcome Wagon Hostess for several years and above all she loved socializing and being with her large circle of friends.

She also served on the Mobridge Hospital Board, The Mobridge Country Club and the Women’s Golf Organization.

Lari continued to run the bulk plant for several years after Russ passed away in 1980.

In April of 1995 Lari married LeRoy “Jim” Marin. They continued to live in Mobridge where they also enjoyed the river, golfing, traveling and socializing with many friends.

The Fourth of July was always Lari’s favorite holiday to be in Mobridge as she loved all the festivities especially when her children and grandchildren came to visit during that time.

Lari and Jim were able to travel to Arizona for the winters and spent many days on the road visiting their children and grandchildren.

Lari moved to assisted living in Mobridge after Jim passed away in 2015 and then in 2016 she moved to Arkansas.

Lari is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Russ Aslesen and second husband, Jim “LeRoy” Marin, one brother, Robert Lyke

Lari is survived by her three daughters: Debbie (John) Bzoski of Springdale, Ark.; Deon (Jack) Weibel of Sioux Falls, and Rita (Dave) Brick of Union, Ky.; two step sons: Scott (Karen) Marin of Murphy Texas, Jon “Randy” (Cathleen) Marin of Los Alamos, N. M.; six grandchildren: Kari Bzoski Gomez, Patrick Bzoski, Dustin Weibel, Carly Weibel Woodward, Ryan Brick and Devin Brick and one step grandson, Andrew Marin. She also has six great grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at the United Congregational Church in Mobridge. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Monday at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the United Congregational Church, Mobridge Regional Hospital or Alzheimer’s association.