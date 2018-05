Mobridge-Pollock fourth and fifth graders joined forces Thursday, April 26, to present their spring concert at the Middle School Theater. The theme of the concert was “Laugh Out Loud” and was filled with humorous selections and many jokes. Above, the students tell the story of a lion named Doug that terrorized the public, until his role was diminished to that of a rug. Other selections included “Zippy the Toad in ‘Waders of the Lost Park’,” and “Hamsters Can’t Play the Piano.”