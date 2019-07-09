Law enforcement searching for missing people and vehicles following highway washout

Law enforcement from several agencies in North and South Dakota, including the BIA and the Sioux County N.D., Sheriff’s Office are searching for missing vehicles and people in a washed out area on Highway 1806, just north of the N.D. border.

According to local law enforcement officials, area agencies are using ATVs, aircraft and rescue teams to search an area where the highway washed out during heavy rainfall over night.

There has been several reports of area residents who have not been accounted for that may have been traveling that road in the night and early morning hours.

We will update this information as soon as more becomes available.