Mobridge Weather

73°F
wind speed: 13 mph W
 

Breaking News: Law enforcement searching for missing people and vehicles following highway washout

Law enforcement searching for missing people and vehicles following highway washout

By Justin Petersen | on July 09, 2019

Law enforcement from several agencies in North and South Dakota, including the BIA and the Sioux County N.D., Sheriff’s Office are searching for missing vehicles and people in a washed out area on Highway 1806, just north of the N.D. border.

According to local law enforcement officials, area agencies are using ATVs, aircraft and rescue teams to search an area where the highway washed out during heavy rainfall over night.

There has been several reports of area residents who have not been accounted for that may have been traveling that road in the night and early morning hours.

We will update this information as soon as more becomes available.

More From News Go To The News Section

Fireworks cause severe injuries
Commission asks contract counties for upfront building committment
Autopsy shows no drugs involved