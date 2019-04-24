LaWayne Knecht, 80, passes away in California

LaWayne Jacob Knecht, 80, of Garden Grove, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Coventry Court in Anaheim, Calif.

Memorial services were held on April 19, 2019, at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana, Calif.

Wayne was born at home on the farm at Akaska on May 30, 1938, to Jacob and Mary (Weiszhaar) Knecht. Wayne attended country school near their farm in Akaska, then moved to Lowry. Moving from the farm, he attended school through eighth grade. Wayne then moved to Mobridge to attend school and graduated in 1957.

Following high school, he worked construction for a short time, then entered the U.S. Navy in 1958. He went to boot camp in San Diego, Calif., and after was stationed in Long Beach, Calif. He spent four years on the U.S.S. Yorktown aircraft carrier. After his discharge in 1962, he and Genny stayed in Garden Grove.

Wayne met Genny (Genevieve Goetz) in high school. She had also moved to Mobridge to attend high school with her mother and brother in 1956, from Isabel. Wayne and Genny were married in 1959 in Lowry, but after moved to Long Beach, where Wayne was stationed with the U.S. Navy.

After discharge from the Navy, Wayne worked several jobs then worked for Mesa Overhead Door Company for several years. He then worked for Overhead Door doing commercial doors for 12 years. In 1967, Wayne and Genny moved to Reno, Nev., for a year and Wayne went to flight school on his GI Bill. He received his licenses plus his instructor’s license after completing schooling. They bought an acre in Garden Grove with an old farm house (well over 100 years old) and there raised their three children and lived for the past 50 years.

Wayne and Genny enjoyed traveling to South Dakota every year for several weeks or months. Wayne enjoyed fishing and boating and riding his motorcycle every day with lots of space, open roads and beautiful scenery. They spent time with family and friends whom they missed living in California.

In 1980, Wayne decided to go into a new chapter in his life and that was a challenge. He loved a good challenge and he and Genny started California Custom Lift, Inc., in Garden Grove. They started the business in their home, working out of the garage. That acre of land certainly came in handy at that time. In 1990, they bought a commercial building not far from their home and moved the business there, where it remains today. This year marks the 39th anniversary in the residential elevator and dumb waiter business. Their son, Laine, has run the business the last several years and now his three sons are employed there also. Their daughter, Kimberly, is the office manager. Genny says one can’t be successful with hard work, dedication and working together.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Genevieve “Genny”; children, Tammy (John) Huson, Kimberly Knecht and Laine (Renee) Knecht; four grandchildren, Logan, Lucas and Layne Knecht, and Christopher (Megan) Huson; two great-granddaughters, Lexus Knecht and Caliana Huson; nephews, Bill (Bonnie) Bieber and Dean (Debbie) Roebuck; and several great nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Mary Knecht; sister, Lorraine and her husband, Ivan Roebuck; sister Lorretta Gedney (Melvin Bieber); nephew, Burl Bieber; and niece, Burlene Gedney.