Leatrice Zirbel passes away in Fredericksburg, Texas

Leatrice Helen Zirbel nee West, 94, passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018, in the Fredericksburg Nursing and Rehab Center in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Leatrice was born on July 2, 1923, in Mobridge, to Lester Gard and Mable Baxter West.

Leatrice married Wesley Zirbel on June 30, 1958, in South Shore.

Leatrice is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Sylvia Stott and Jerry Olson of Kerrville, Texas, Susan and Charles Benza of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jill Snoozy of Thief River Falls, Minn., three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Arlene West of Mobridge.

Along with her parents, Leatrice was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Stott; second husband, Wesley Zirbel; two brothers, Clifford and John West; and son-in-law, Keith Snoozy.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg.