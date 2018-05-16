Lee Stimes, former resident passes away

Lee Carter Stimes, 81, who resided for many years in Mobridge and Rapid City, passed away on May 5, 2018, in Beresford.

He was born March 3, 1937, in Oshkosh, Wis., the son of Orville Lawrence Stimes and Elizabeth (Hohnberger) Stimes. He lived with his parents in Oshkosh and Ripon, Wis., until they moved to Sheboygan, Wis., in 1943. There he attended the public school system and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He graduated from high school in 1953 and entered the U.S. Air Force where he served in Texas, Alaska and South Dakota as an engine mechanic on heavy bombers.

He married Janice Zimmerman in 1957 in Rapid City, where they had five children and lived until 1970. Following his release from active duty in 1959, he remained active in the Air Force Reserve until 1965 and worked full time in department store sales, service station tune-up and repair, and spent nine years as a newspaper advertising salesman.

In 1970, Lee moved to Mobridge and was employed in petroleum product sales and service and automotive tune-up and repair until 1975. Lee married Betty Lou Weber in 1972 and they made their home in Mobridge until 2009. He was employed in LP gas sales and service from 1975 until 1981. He continued his career working other jobs including office manager of Mobridge Gas. They moved to Rapid City (Hisega) in 2010 and lived his dream of having a home in the Black Hills.

Lee enjoyed hunting in his younger years and was an avid fisherman much of his life. He never had the heart to turn away a stray animal without giving them a good meal and often a good home. He even rescued his favorite pet of all, a three-legged shepherd mix he named “Lady.”

He is survived by his wife, Betty of almost 46 years; daughters, Debra Frarey of Victor, N.Y., and Linda (Mike) Spires of Newton, N.J.; sons, Larry (Phyllis) Stimes of Johnson City, Tenn., and David (Amy) Stimes of Beresford; sisters, Carol Gahagan of Casa Grande, Ariz., and Joan Hetzel of West Bend, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Craig (Shannon) and Amy Hockenberry, Brandon Stimes, Zachary Ferrier, and Rachael, Rebecca, Emily, Eliana and Adam Stimes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rachel in 1940; and son, Dale in 1995.

Graveside services were held Monday, May 14, 2018, at Black Hills National Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and Ellsworth AFB Honor Guard.