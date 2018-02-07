LeRoy Kolb was a sweetheart

Funeral services for LeRoy Kolb, 79, of Eureka and Mobridge, were held Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Eureka United Methodist Church.

Cremation followed the service under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

LeRoy passed away on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

LeRoy Kolb was born on Sept. 25, 1938, in rural Campbell County to Art and Emma (Lindeman) Kolb. He attended school at the Sudly Farm School to the eighth grade. After school he stayed at home to help the folks on the farm.

He married Judy Dies and then moved to his own farm. To this union four childrenwere born: Mark, Amy, Jackie and Robin. After LeRoy and Judy separated, LeRoy met his friend Betty Schmidt and remained living out on the farm.

He was a good brother, always having time to call is sister, Mabel, and take time to visit.

He met Betty Schmidt in 1993 and gained three grandchildren: Ernie, Leah and Adam, who loved him very much. LeRoy and Betty spent many happy years at the farm, raising cattle and scrapping metal.

LeRoy enjoyed having coffee and chatting with friends. He also enjoyed auctions, parades, dances, rodeos and picnics. He was a sweetheart, always bringing Betty flowers, candy and cards. Finally, in their golden years, they moved to Mobridge to their second home, next door to Dale and Jackie Schmidt, Betty’s son and wife, where he was very loved and well taken care of until his sudden death.

He will be very missed.

LeRoy is survived by his sister, Mabel Ulmer and her husband John Baumgartner of Mobridge; friend Betty Schmidt of Mobridge; three daughters, Robin, Amy and Jackie; two step-brothers, Jimmy (Jenny) Jackson and LeMoyne (Phyllis) Jackson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Emma; step-mother, Pauline; son, Mark; brother-in-law, Gordy Ulmer; and many aunts and uncles.