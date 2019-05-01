LeVern Larson was a patient family man

Funeral services for Tilmer “LeVern” Larson, 85, of Mound City, where held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Norway Lutheran Church in Glenham.

LeVern was laid to rest alongside his wife, Elaine (Thybo) Larson, at their cabin near Whitewood.

LeVern passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, the result of a car accident.

LeVern was born on the family farm four miles south of Mound City on Dec. 13, 1933, to Tilmer and Mae (Gray) Larson. He was baptized at Norway Lutheran Church where he remained an active member. He attended grade school at rural Kuehl School (Mound City), high school in Sumner, Wash., and Bison. He graduated from Bison High School in 1951, being voted as Most Handsome, Most Popular and Homecoming Marshall.

LeVern was a patient family man and his love of the land lured him to Campbell County in 1963 where he farmed with his father. He was proud to work on this Century Farm that was homesteaded by his grandparents, Peter S. and Randine Larson, in 1885. His ability to call in the sheep in the evening was a reminder of how our Heavenly Father knows His sheep and they respond to His voice.

LeVern drove school bus from Mound City to Pollock for more than 30 years, logging more than 100 miles per school day.

On Valentine’s Day, 1952, LeVern had his first date with the love of his life, Elaine Thybo. On June 5, 1955, they were married at American Lutheran Church in Bison and continued to date regularly until Elaine’s death on Feb. 20, 2017.

The Larsons moved to Mound City in 1963. They co-owned the grocery store, Larson’s Market, with LeVern’s brother Basil and his wife Jane Larson, later becoming sole proprietors. They owned the store for 32 years, closing after Elaine was diagnosed with breast cancer.

LeVern was a proud member of the Mound City Volunteer Fire Department, Norway Lutheran Church, Lion’s Club and Wildlife Club, to name a few. He was a 4-H leader and he and Elaine loved to square dance.

He is survived by his pride and joy, his children, Bradly (Lynn) Larson of Spearfish, Rock (Ruby) Larson of Sioux Falls, TJ (Robin) Larson of Lead, Crystal (Tyrone) Burgad of Mandan, N.D., and Neoma (Gary) Harris of Chamberlain; 15 grandchildren, Joshua, Samuel, Benjamin, Savannah, Zachary (Nicole), Rachael, Emily (Casey) Kutil, Sarah, Bridger and Jaxon Larson, Isaac Burgad, Brittani (Michael) Sehlmeyer, Kolton (Cassidy) Harris, Remington Rossow and Faith Adkins; four great-grandchildren, Oliva and Casey Jr. Kutil, Silas Sehlmeyer, and baby girl Larson (due in May); brothers, Basil (Jane) Larson of Mound City and Stanley (Janice) Larson of Tacoma, Wash.; sister, Linda (Mike) Lipp of Aberdeen; sister-in-law, Marie (Jim) Donohue of Newell; and many friends in the Mound City community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; a baby born in 1958; his younger brother, Gerald; his parents; brother-in-law, Arlo “Buck” Thybo; and sister- and brother-in-law, Marge and Floyd Wulf.