Libations sure to impress July 4 celebration visitors

Summer is finally here! After a harsh winter, a warm welcome to summer is exactly what everyone needs. Summer is the time for relaxing but it is also a time to enjoy the festivities of the community. The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to impress your friends and guests with these summer favorite drinks. Drink responsibly and enjoy the summer.

Frozen Blue Lemonade Vodka Slushes

This frozen lemonade drink is sure to put you into the beachside mood. Enjoy this drink under the sun!

Ingredients:

1 cup vodka

1 cup champagne

1/2 cup blue Curacao

1/2 cup lemonade

3 cups ice

Lemon wedges

White sugar

In a blender, combine vodka, champagne, blue curacao, lemonade and ice. Blend until combined. Run a lemon wedge around the rim of each glass then dip in sugar. Pour frosties into rimmed glasses and serve immediately.

Blueberry Mojito

Cool off this summer with sweet blueberries, tart limes, and the refreshing splash of rum.

This cocktail will sweep you away like a cool island breeze.Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blueberries

4 oz rum

10 fresh mint leaves

2 tsp white sugar

Juice of 2 limes

6 oz club soda

Ice cubes

Blend or muddle blueberries until smooth. Set aside. Use a muddler or wooden spoon to blend in mint leaves and sugar. Stir in rum, lime juice, and blueberry mixture. Pour into glasses over club soda & ice. Gently stir. Garnish with extra blueberries, lime, and mint if desired.

Strawberry-Basil Bourbon Lemonade

This cocktail may take a little time but it is surely worth it. Fresh, sweet strawberries and fragrant basil makes this simple cocktail taste like summertime in a glass.

Ingredients:

1 lb strawberries

2 cup sugar

1 cup bourbon

1 cup ice-cold water

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 oz bitters

12 basil leaves

8 basil sprigs

Place strawberries and 1/4 cup water in a blender or food processor, and pulse until puréed. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, add strawberry purée and 1 3/4 cups water, and heat until mixture just begins to boil, 5 to 10 minutes. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh sieve and discard solids. Chill syrup at least 1 hour. In a large pitcher, combine syrup, bourbon, water, lemon juice, and bitters; stir for 1 minute. Add basil, and stir to combine. Strain into 8 tall glasses filled with ice. Garnish each glass with a basil sprig.

Mermaid Lemonade

The combo of lemonade, blue curacao, and rum works miracles in this tropical cocktail that will make you feel like a mermaid.

Ingredients:

2 cups ice

1/4 cup blue Curacao

1 cup white rum

2 cup lemonade

4 lemon slices

8 maraschino cherries

Put 1/4 cup ice in each glass, then add a splash of blue Curacoa 1/4 cup rum, and another 1/4 cup ice. Pour over 1/2 cup lemonade. Skewer a lemon slice and 2 maraschino cherries on a paper umbrella or toothpick and garnish drinks before serving.

Frozen Sangria Margarita

This slush combines two summer favorites into one flavorful cocktail.

Ingredients:

For the sangria swirl:

1 cup red wine

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of 1 lime

2 cups ice

For the margarita swirl:

1 can frozen limeade concentrate

2 shots tequila

2 cups ice

Blend sangria mixture. Transfer mixture to the freezer while you blend margarita mixture.

Rinse blender and blend margarita mixture. On a small plate combine sugar and salt. Run a wedge of lime around the rim of a glass and dip in sugar and salt. Alternate layers of sangria and margarita. Garnish with lime and serve.

Classic Margarita

Spice up your summer with this classic cocktail that perfectly blends sweet and sour.

Ingredients:

2 lime wedges, for garnish

1/4 cup kosher salt or coarse sea salt, for rim

4 oz tequila

2 oz triple sec

1 1/2 oz freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice

Place salt on small shallow plate. Rim two glasses with a lime wedge, then dip in salt to coat rim.

Divide tequila, triple sec, and lime juice between 2 glasses and stir to combine. Top with ice, garnish with lime.