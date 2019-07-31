Lillian Torevell never missed a birthday

Memorial services for Lillian Grace Torevell, 80, of Mobridge, were held Monday, July 29, 2019, at Kesling Funeral Home.

Inurnment was at Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Lillian passed away on July 23, 2019, at Bowdle Healthcare Center in Bowdle.

Lillian was born on March 5, 1939, in Mobridge, to George and Cynthia (Butler) Torevell. Her siblings were Glen (May) Torevell, Leon (Marlene) Torevell and Katherine (Bob) Ward. Lillian grew up on the family farm outside of Timber Lake. She graduated from Timber Lake High School and went on to attend cosmetology school in Aberdeen at Stewart’s. Lillian worked and resided in Redfield before moving back to Mobridge where she ran a beauty shop and worked at Kesling Funeral Home for more than 20 years. For the remainder of her career to retirement, Lillian worked at the Mobridge Police Department as a dispatcher.

Throughout her life Lillian enjoyed fishing, bowling, baking and family time. She had a kind heart and was always thinking of someone to give a gift for. At her home, she always had the coffee pot brewing all day and the TV set to the cooking channel. She had a love for drinking coffee and baking for any occasion. She welcomed everyone with open arms and always had a story to tell. She enjoyed visiting on the phone with friends and family and making trips to Merkel’s and Dady Drug. Lillian also loved Christmas time, especially baking, decorating, Christmas movies and gift wrapping.

She is survived by her son, Jeff of Mobridge, and grandson Rowdy (Grace) Torevell of Java. Her nieces and nephews include Patsy, Nancy, Clay, Sherry, Faye, Jack and Charlie, along with many great nieces and nephews. She loved all her nieces and nephews along with her great nieces and nephews like her own. She never missed a birthday or a chance to bake and send presents.

Preceding her in death includes her parents and siblings.