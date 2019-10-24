Linton/HMB controls late in sweeping Lady Tigers

Twenty-three-win Linton/HMB controlled the back end of each set in a 3-0 win over the Lady Tigers at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Coach Rose Henderson said that while the Lady Tigers did not play to the top of their game, Linton/HMB is a very good volleyball team.

Offensively, “They had more aggressive attackers,” said Henderson. While defensively, “They picked up a lot of our hits.”

Each set had a turning point. Set one was 20-19 when Linton/HMB went on a 4-1 run to make it 24-20 before putting the set away. The Lady Tigers were down just 19-17 in set two before the Lions took off with the last six points. In set three, Linton/HMB scored the last three points to turn a 22-21 lead into the final points of the night.

Henderson said the Lady Tigers are getting better bit by bit, but with the postseason fast approaching it’s time to take the next step in their progress.

“We have to get better at the whole match, not just in bits and pieces,” said Henderson. “When we figure that out, we’ll be pretty good.”

Landyn Henderson led the Lady Tigers with eight kills. Megan Zahn backed her up with five. Ellie Fried and Regan Stoick led defensively. Fried had three blocks and Stoick had 14 digs. Emily Wientjes added 12 digs.

Linton/HMB used a balanced offense that featured Shaylee Bosch and Callie Hase with nine kills each and Teegan Scherr with eight. JayCee Richter served a match-high four aces and led all defenders with 19 digs.

Sully Buttes

The Lady Tigers ended six years’ worth of losses with a 3-1 win over Sully Buttes in Onida on Thursday.

Every set was a nail biter. The Lady Tigers opened a 2-0 lead with 25-20 and 26-24 wins. Sully Buttes got back in the match with a 25-21 win before the Lady Tigers ended the night with a 25-22 win.

“It was a scrappy match,” said Henderson of her first win over the Chargers. “We made some key plays and that kept momentum on our side. We were aggressive on offense and defensively, we shut down their best player.”

Twelve aces and 29 kills put points on the board for the Lady Tigers. Regan Stoick served a team-leading six aces. Emma Keller and Landyn Henderson combined for five more aces. Megan Zahn led a balanced front-row attack with 10 kills. Henderson had seven, while Ellie Fried had four and Channing Wientjes and Keller three each. Keller did most of the passing with 21 assists.

Emily Wientjes led a strong defense with 21 digs. Stoick had 13. Keller and Haley Brockel added seven each. Channing Wientjes and Henderson provided a combined 5.5 blocks while defending the net.

The win ended the Chargers’ nine-match winning streak against the Lady Tigers that dated back to 2013. The last time the Lady Tigers beat the Chargers was a 3-1 win in Mobridge in 2012. The last Lady Tiger win in Onida came in a 3-0 sweep the previous season.

Milbank

After dropping their first two matches, the Lady Tigers rallied with two wins to win the silver bracket at the Milbank Invitational on Saturday.

“We got off to a slow start,” said coach Rose Henderson. “Once our confidence came up, we played better.”

The Lady Tigers got off to a slow start and lost their first set of day 25-9 to Langford Area. The battled back in set two, but came up short in a 26-24 set.

The Lady Tigers had two close, hard-fought sets against host Milbank, but fell 25-23 and 25-21.

They turned things around in the silver bracket with two straight-set wins. The Lady Tigers got all over Sisseton for a pair of 25-17 wins before taking down Aberdeen Christian 25-20 and 25-19.

Warner

The Lady Tigers finish the regular season at Warner on Friday.

The Monarchs are 18-9 on the season.

This is the 11th meeting between the Lady Tigers and the Monarchs. Warner holds a 7-3 edge in a series that was first played in 2002. Warner beat the Lady Tigers 3-0 in Mobridge last year on its way to winning the Class B state title.

Linton/HMB (23-9) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock (15-14) 21 17 21

Linton/HMB: Serving 13 aces (JayCee Richter 4, Bailey Hulm 2, Callie Hase 2, Teagan Scherr 2, Emily Kelsch 2); Setting 31 assists (Hulm 27); Hitting 35 kills (Shaylee Bosch 9, Hase 9, Scherr 8); Blocks 3 (Kelsch 2); Digs (Richter 19, Hase 12, Scherr 10).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 53-60, 4 aces (Haley Brockel 14-14-1, Regan Stoick 11-12-1, Callie Weisbeck 7-9-1); Setting 78-81, 15 assists (Emma Keller 45-57-12); Hitting 81-92, 20 kills (Landyn Henderson 22-28-8, Megan Zahn 15-17-5); Blocks 6 (Ellie Fried 3); Digs 53 (Stoick 14, Emily Wientjes 12).

JV Match: Linton/HMB 25-11, 25-12. C Match: Linton/HMB 25-18, 25-11.

Mobridge-Pollock (13-11) 25 26 21 25

Sully Buttes (10-14) 20 24 25 22

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 82-91, 12 aces (Regan Stoick 18-19-6, Emma Keller 24-26-3, Landyn Henderson 10-11-2); Hitting 121-142, 29 kills (Megan Zahn 27-36-10, Henderson 20-27-7, Ellie Fried 20-27-4, Channing Wientjes 20-22-3, Keller 15-15-3); Setting 113-116, 22 assists (Keller 98-101-21, Stoick 12-12-1); Blocks 7 (C. Wientjes 3, Henderson 2.5); Digs 61 (Emily Wientjes 21, Stoick 13, Haley Brockel 7, Keller 7).

Sully Buttes: No stats reported.

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock won. C Match: Mobridge-Pollock won.