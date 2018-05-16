A local resident lost his life in a fire, Friday, May 11, in a house fire near Bowdle.

According to Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll, at about 9:33 p.m. a caller reported a house at 31622 South 140 Street. It was also reported there was a person trapped in the basement of the residence.

Boll reported Dennis Bieber, 75, of Bowdle, passed away on scene.

The source of the fire was a fire wood stove located in the basement.

Several emergency agencies responded to the situation including the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Bowdle Fire Department, Java Fire Department, Hoven Fire Department, Tolstoy Fire Department, Bowdle Ambulance and Hoven Ambulance.

The Bowdle Fire Department answered another call Saturday, May 12, at 1:56 a.m. to a barn fire northwest of Hove nat the Dave VanWell residence along Highway 47.

According to Boll, the person who reported the fire was able to remove the horses from the barn and alert the owners inside the residence.

No injuries resulted from the incident and the horses were recovered, also uninjured. The structure was a total loss.

Agencies that responded to the Hoven fire were the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Hoven Fire Department, Bowdle Fire Department, Java Fire Department, Tolstoy Fire Department.

– Katie Zerr -Local man dies in Bowdle house fire