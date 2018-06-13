Locals take first and second in Denny Palmer

Josh Arnbrister and C.J. McHugh of Mobridge and Jason Gosch of Glenham team to catch 32.55 pounds of walleye and win the eighth annual Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic on Friday and Saturday.

The trio had the biggest catch on Saturday with 16.12 pounds and took fourth on Friday with 16.43 pounds. They netted a 5.09-pound walleye on the first day and a 5.85-pounder on day two. Winning the tourney, netted the local anglers $3,750.

Corey Sandmeier and Brent Reilly of Selby took second place with 31.64 pounds. They won the first day with 17.28 pounds and took fourth on day two with 14.36 pounds. They won $2,750 for the tourney and nabbed another $500 for the catching a 6.94-pound walleye on Friday.

The top two teams both found their big walleyes by pulling cranks.

Third place and $1,380 went to Patrick Flanery, Larry Flanery and Larry Papke of Lake City and Aberdeen, who brought in 27.5 pounds. Aberdeen anglers Andy Johnson, Gene Johnson and Steve Sirois caught 27.27 pounds for fourth and $955. Black Hills fishermen Lyle Mitchell, Jason Biers and Brad Rohrbach took fifth, winning $725 for 26.75 pounds.

Local anglers littered the top 15s and the top 25 in the overall. The top 25 in the overall earned entry in the Northern Oahe Series.

Bridge City anglers Craig Schaefbauer, Jason Voegele and Garrett Voegele used a 16.95-pound catch to take second on day one and eighth overall with 25.15 pounds. They caught a 5.49-pounder walleye as part of their big catch on Friday. The trio won $1,200.

Gary Beck and Matt Hien of Selby took 15th on day one and 14th on day, which moved them up to 10th in the overall. The duo picked up $515 for 24.57 pounds of walleye.

Merlin Ryckman of Pollock and Mark Ryckman of Lincoln, N.D., caught 14.77 pounds on Friday to take eighth place and win $385. Their two-day total of 2.402 pounds landed them in 12th.

Wade and Jenny While of Mobridge took ninth on day one with 13.52 pounds, worth $330. Their 22.63-pound total weight landed them in 17th place.

Jaden Madison and Lucas Ulmer of Mobridge and Brady Fiedler of Selby used an 11.97-pound day two to take 13th and win $280. That brought them up to 21.52 pounds, just enough to land in 25th place and earn the right to fish in the Northern Oahe Series.

Eugene Glines of McIntosh fished with Kurt Glines of Dickinson, N.D., and Monte Glines of Wahpeton, N.D., to take 10th on day two with 12.33 pounds and make $330. They took 23rd in the overall.

Two teams made the top 25 without making any day money. Jay Ritter, Greg Merkel and Spencer Merkel of Mobridge took 16th, and Brent Mareska and Brad Mareska of Mobridge and Tyler Mareska of Timber Lake took 22nd.

Jess Jung of McIntosh and Quenten Hedlin of Windsor, Colo., took 11th on day two with 12.27 pounds. They earned $315 but did not make the top 25.

The Northern Oahe Series Championship will be held Aug. 2 through 4 in Mobridge.

Denny Palmer Memorial Walleye Classic

Day One

Top 15: 1. Corey Sandmeier, Brent Reilly, Selby, 17.28, $2,000; 2. Craig Schaefbauer, Jason Voegele, Garrett Voegele, Mobridge, 16.95, $1,200; 3. Bobby Simon, Gettysburg, Steven Senyack, Clark, Dylan Johnson, Spearfish, 16.69, $1,100; 4. Jason Gosch, Glenham, Josh Arnbrister, C.J. McHugh, Mobridge, 16.43, $750; 5. Chris Ryckman, Jeff Mistelski, Bismarck, N.D., 16.28, $625; 6. Lorne Rogge, Tylan Rogge, Florence, Kenny Miller, Aberdeen, 15.17, $500; 7. James Peterson, Nick Johnson, John Peterson, Aberdeen, 14.81, $425; 8. Mark Ryckman, Lincoln, N.D., Merlin Ryckman, Pollock, 14.77, $385; 9. Wade While, Jenny While, Mobridge, 13.52, $330; 10. Andy Johnson, Gene Johnson, Steve Sirios, Aberdeen, 13.25, $330; 11. Brian Fox, Dylan Fox, Brad Peterson, Revillo, 13.12, $315; 12. Lyle Mitchell, Jason Biers, Rapid City, Brad Rohrbach, Hill City, 13.11, $300; 13. Patrick Flanery, Lake City,Chad Wittich, Larry Papke, Aberdeen, 13.03, $280; 14. Collin Heupel, Jeff Heupel, Aberdeen, 13.01, $265; 15. Gary Beck, Matt Hein, Selby, 12.79, $250.

Day Two

Top 15: 1. Jason Gosch, Glenham, Josh Arnbrister, Mobridge, C.J. McHugh, Mobridge, 16.12, $2,000; 2. Brad Schipper, Shelley Schipper, Sioux Falls, 14.49, $1,200; 3. Patrick Flanery, Lake City, Chad Wittich, Larry Papke, Aberdeen, 14.47, $1,100; 4. Corey Sandmeier, Brent Reilly, Selby, 14.36, $750; 5. Andy Johnson, Gene Johnson, Steve Sirois, Aberdeen, 14.02, $625; 6. Blake Ketterling, Paul Ketterling, Aberdeen, Jordan Gauer, Northville, 13.86, $500; 7. Lyle Mitchell, Jason Biers, Rapid City, Brad Rohrbach, Hill City, 13.64, $425; 8. Dustin yOtto, Brett Jens, Clay Jens, Tulare, 13.25, $385; 9. Rich Zimney, Tami Zimney, Rod Kluess, Groton, 13.2, $350; 10. Kurt Glines, Dickinson, N.D., Monte Glines, Wahpeton, N.D., Eugene Glines, McIntosh, 12.33, $330; 11. Quenten Hedlin, Windsor, Colo., Jess Jung, McIntosh, 12.27, $315; 12. Jaden Madison, Lucas Ulmer, Mobridge, Brady Fiedler, Selby, 11.97, $300; 13. Jesse Glines, Tim Glines, Kathy Glines, Buffalo, 11.79, $280; 14. Gary Beck, Matt Hien, Selby, 11.78, $265; 15. Jason LaFave, Brandon Binder, Justin Bahr, Aberdeen, 11.73, $250.

Two-Day Total (with total winnings)

Top 25: 1. Jason Gosch, Glenham, Josh Arnbrister, Mobridge, C.J. McHugh, Mobridge, 16.43, 16.12, 32.55, $3,750; 2. Corey Sandmeier, Brent Reilly, Selby, 17.28, 14.36, 31.64, $2,750; 3. Patrick Flanery, Lake City, Chad Wittich, Larry Papke, Aberdeen, 13.03, 14.47, 27.5, $1380 4. Andy Johnson, Gene Johnson, Steve Sirois, Aberdeen, 13.25, 14.02, 27.27, $955; 5. Lyle Mitchell, Jason Biers, Rapid City, Brad Rohrbach, Hill City, 13.11, 13.64, 26.75, $725; 6. Chris Ryckman, Jeff Mistelski, Bismarck, N.D., 16.28, 9.87, 26.15, $625; 7. Rich Zimney, Tami Zimney, Rod Kluess, Groton, 12.1, 13.2, 25.3, $350; 8. Craig Schaefbauer, Jason Voegele, Garrett Voegele, Mobridge, 16.95, 8.2, 25.15, $1,200; 9. Lorne Rogge, Tylan Rogge, Florence, Kenny Miller, Aberdeen, 15.17, 9.69, 24.86, $500; 10. Gary Beck, Matt Hien, Selby, 12.79, 11.78, 24.57, $515; 11. Bobby Simon, Gettysburg, Steven Senyack, Clark, Dylan Johnson, Spearfish, 16.69, 7.34, 24.03, $1,100; 12. Mark Ryckman, Lincoln, N.D., Merlin Ryckman, Pollock, 14.77, 9.25, $385, 24.02;

13. Brad Schipper, Shelley Schipper, Sioux Falls, 9.24, 14.49, 23.73, $1,200; 14. Blake Ketterling, Paul Ketterling, Aberdeen, Jordan Gauer, Northville, 9.41, 13.86, 23.27, $500; 15. Dustin Otto, Brett Jens, Clay Jens, Tulare, 9.8, 13.25, 23.05, $385; 16. Jay Ritter, Greg Merkel, Spencer Merkel, Mobridge, 12.05, 10.76, 22.81; 17. Wade While, Jenny While, Mobridge, 13.52, 9.11, 22.63, $330; 18. Stephen Schopp, Rapid City, Dustin Peters, Dickinson, N.D., Travis Veal, Bison, 11.03, 11.38, 22.41; 19. Brian Fox, Dylan Fox, Brad Peterson, Revillo, 13.12, 9.28, 22.4 $315; 20. Mike Verhulst, Brett Courtney, Spearfish, 10.59, 11.62, 22.21; 21. Rick Schock, Bismarck, N.D., Larry Schock, Jack Geffre, Leola, 10.92, 11.25, 22.17; 22. Brent Mareska, Brad Mareska, Mobridge, Tyler Mareska, Timber Lake, 12.22, 9.79, 22.01; 23. Kurt Glines, Dickinson, N.D., Monte Glines, Wahpeton, N.D., Eugene Glines, McIntosh, 9.64, 12.33, 21.97 $330; 24. James Peterson, Nick Johnson, John Peterson, Aberdeen, 14.81, 6.93, 21.74, $425; 25. Jaden Madison, Lucas Ulmer, Mobridge, Brady Fiedler, Selby, 9.55, 11.97, 21.52, $300.