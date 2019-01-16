Long scoring runs lead to Tiger basketball wins

The Tigers closed out the second quarter with 21 straight points en route to a 72-44 win over Standing Rock in Fort Yates, N.D., on Monday.

Standing Rock led 19-17 a couple minutes into the second quarter. Things changed in a hurry.

Bryston Goehring and Braxton Albers hit back-to-back three-pointers to start things. Reese Cerney followed with eight of the next 10 points, including hitting a three-pointer and converting a conventional three-point play. After Braden Goehring hit a three, Cerney capped the run with his 12th point of the second quarter to give the Tigers a 38-19 lead at the intermission.

Just to make sure there would be no second-half comeback attempt by the Warriors, Trace Cerney, Reese Cerney and Albers scored to start the second half, giving the Tigers a 27-point run and a 44-19 lead.

“That was huge,” said coach TJ Knudson. “We doubled down on [Rhias] Archambault in the second quarter. That was key.”

Reese Cerney led the Tigers with 20 points.

“Reese was right up at the top of his level of competitiveness,” said Knudson, “and the kids just follow him. It’s just really good point guard play.”

Bryston Goehring got the Tigers started with eight points in the first quarter and finished with 17 points. Albers scored 12 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

The Tigers owned the boards and held a 32-13 rebounding edge. The defense forced 10 Warrior turnovers in the second quarter.

Rhias Archambault hit shots from all over the court to lead the Warriors with a game-high 35 points, but the rest of the team combined for just nine points.

Crow Creek

It was a tale of two halves in the Tigers’ 70-62 win over Crow Creek in Stephan on Thursday.

The Chieftains hit 10 three-pointers in the first half to take a 44-29 lead at the intermission. The Tigers started the second half with a 24-5 run and took a 57-54 lead after three quarters. The Tigers iced the win with a 13-4 run over the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

Trevin McBride led a Chieftain onslaught in the second quarter when Crow Creek hit six three-pointers and scored 28 points. McBride hit five of the Chieftains’ 10 three-pointers.

Trailing by 15 to start the second half, the Tigers came roaring out of the locker room. Reese Cerney hit a three and a two to get things started. After a Bryston Goehring three and a Kregen Norder two cut the Chieftain lead to 47-39, Cerney scored seven straight points, setting up a Caden Halsey basket that tied the game at 48-all with two minutes left in the quarter. A Norder basket and Cerney three-point play gave the Tigers a 53-49 lead. Trace Cerney and Noah Feyereisen each scored as the Tiger lead went to 57-51 before Crow Creek scored the last three points of the quarter.

“A lot of things led up to that run,” said Knudson. “The McLaughlin loss let us know it’s possible for us to do it, too.”

Halsey started the fourth quarter with a three to push the lead to six. Leading 62-58, the Tigers put the game away on a Noah Feyereisen basket and two straight shots by Braxton Albers that gave the Tigers a 68-58 lead with a 1:35 to play.

Reese Cerney used his 15-point third quarter to lead the Tigers with 19 points. Feyereisen scored 12 points and led the Tigers to a 35-22 rebounding edge with a 15-rebound performance. Trace Cerney scored 11 points and Halsey scored 10.

Trevin McBride led Crow Creek with 19 points. Talen Medicine Crow scored 13 points, while Jayden McBride and Rylee Miller scored nine points each.

Knudson said the kids stepped up to hold Crow Creek to no three-pointers in the second half.

“The kids sucked it up and stayed on their guys longer,” said Knudson. “Really, we just stepped it up in the second half.”

Rematch

The Tigers host the McLaughlin Mustangs at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium on Tuesday with a little payback in mind.

Last week in McLaughlin, the Mustangs came from 18 down early in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers 61-60.

Tuesday’s game will be the 163rd meeting between the two rivals. While the Tigers lead the series, that dates back 102 years to 1917, 88-74, the Mustangs have won the last four, including a 72-51 win on the Tigers’ home floor last year.

Mobridge-Pollock (6-6) 15 38 57 72

Standing Rock (5-4) 15 19 35 44

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 8 3-3 20, Noah Feyereisen 1 3-4 6, Braxton Albers 4 3-4 12, Trace Cerney 2 1-4 5, Bryston Goehring 7 0-0 17, Caden Halsey 2 0-2 5, Braden Goehring 1 0-0 3, Cayden Eisemann 2 0-0 4, Totals 27 10-17 72.

Standing Rock: Ghavin Willard 2 0-0 4, Drew Bordeaux 2 0-0 4, Rhias Archambault 14 4-4 35, Preston Cottonwood 0 0-0 0, Weston Hagel 0 0-0 0, Totals 18 4-4 44.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 8 (Bryston Goehring 3, R. Cerney, Feyereisen, Albers, Braden Goehring, Halsey); Standing Rock 4 (Archambault 3, Bordeaux). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 32 (Albers 8, T. Cerney 5); Standing Rock 13. Steals: Mobridge-Pollock 12 (Bryston Goehring 4, R. Cerney 3); Standing Rock 7 (Archambault 4). Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 10; Standing Rock 13. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 15; Standing Rock 21.

Mobridge-Pollock (5-6) 13 29 57 70

Crow Creek (2-7) 16 44 54 62

Mobridge-Pollock: Reese Cerney 7 3-6 19, Noah Feyereisen 6 0-0 12, Braxton Albers 3 0-0 6, Trace Cerney 5 1-4 11, Bryston Goehring 2 2-2 7, Caden Halsey 4 0-0 10, Kregen Norder 2 1-2 5, Totals 29 7-14 70.

Crow Creek: Trevin McBride 6 2-3 19, Talen Medicine Crow 4 3-5 13, Jayden McBride 3 2-4 9, Wesley Thompson Jr. 2 0-0 6, Rylee Miller 4 1-2 9, Tredgan Mestes 2 2-2 6, Totals 21 10-16 62.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 5 (R. Cerney 2, Halsey 2, Goehring); Crow Creek 10 (T. McBride 5, Medicine Crow 2, Thompson 2, J. McBride). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 35 (Feyereisen 15, R. Cerney 6, Halsey 5); Crow Creek 22. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 14; Crow Creek 16. Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 13; Crow Creek 15.