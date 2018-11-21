Lonnie Greger had talent for gardening

Lonnie Greger of Mobridge, 57, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at the Bowdle Nursing Home.

Funeral services are Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at 10 a.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bowdle with Pastor Mark Gullerud officiating.

Interment follows at the church cemetery under the direction of Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle.

Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday resumes at 9 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Lonnie Lyle Greger, son of Marlene (Kalmbach) and Elmer Greger, was born on July 24, 1961, at Mobridge, the middle born of five children. He was brought up on the family farm 12 miles northeast of Java. He attended Java Public School, graduating with the JHS Class of 1979.

Following his schooling, he farmed with his parents for a few years. Lonnie married Lois Reimer on March 23, 1982. They settled in Mobridge where Lonnie lived the rest of his life. Lonnie kept busy doing various things. He worked as a farmhand, set up buildings in the North Dakota oil fields, worked for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and did construction work for many contractors. It was while helping Elmer Hochhalter with his pheasant farm that he seriously injured his back, causing him to be disabled.

Lonnie was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Fishing and hunting were among his favorite hobbies. Lonnie was handy and was proficient at making fishing lures and ice fishing jiggers. He was also skilled at pheasant taxidermy. Probably his favorite pastime though was gardening. He stayed active in the garden as recently as late this summer.

Lonnie is survived by his parents, Elmer and Marlene Greger of Bowdle; two sons, Leo Greger and Matt (Jennifer) Greger of Mobridge; one daughter, Jamie (Justin) Perman of Glenham; three brothers, Kenneth (Ginny) Greger of Kuna, Idaho, Arlin Greger of Bowdle, and Darren Greger of Sioux Falls; one sister, Maryann (Mark) Ebach of Rapid City; and four grandchildren.

Honorary bearers will be Lonnie’s grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Max, Alexis and Rex, and also all of his friends.

Casket bearers will be Greg Ebach of Rapid City, Douglas Bonen of Java, Brad Waechter and Lou Wallace of Mobridge, Aldeen Sandmeier of Bowdle and Leonard Stern of Aberdeen.