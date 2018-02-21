Love of nature drives Louise’s hobbies

Louise Acheson’s love of nature and her approach to gardening play a big role in her helping to protect the butterflies, birds and bees.

She lives just east of the Mobridge city limits with her partner, Wade Bryant. Louise is retired now and spends her time during the summer months planting and tending to gardens of flowers intended to attract butterflies and bees. She also nurtures nesting and watering areas for birds, and is a natural gardener. She uses no chemicals to control weeds or pests.

Her efforts have landed her yard a Habitat for Wildlife designation.

Louise also loves cats. She has rescued a passel of them and names them all. There’s the indoors felines, Simba, Buddy, Babe, Momma, Cally and Snowy and her outdoors clowder (pack) Peaches, Princess, Tubby, Precious, Mr. Kitty and Honey.

Louise was born and raised in Pollock, but spent part of her adult life in Oregon. She married young and moved out-of-state to raise her family, daughter Debbie and son, Eli. She proudly proclaims she has “six beautiful grandchildren,” Anthony, Grace, Faith, Ashton, Dustin and Daisy.

Her children and grandchildren still live on the West Coast. But in 1996, Louise decided to return to South Dakota to be closer to her family. She lived in Pollock and Westfield before moving to Mobridge.

Louise has great memories of growing up in north central South Dakota and the freedom of her childhood.

“Living in Pollock kids did what they wanted. We swam in the lake and had sleepovers in the backyard and in our neighbor’s garage,” she said. “I feel sorry for the kids now. They shouldn’t have to worry about the things kids do now.”

Her mom encouraged the children to gather at their home for fun and there were always other kids around the house.

“I remember older siblings having friends over to pull taffy, and making ice cream,” she said. “My mom used to babysit and made green eggs and ham for the kids.”

While living in Oregon, Louise explored several career options in college, deciding on the medical field. She became a certified nursing assistant and was licensed in Oregon, and North and South Dakota. But she settled into a job as a phlebotomist at the Interpath Lab in Pendleton, Ore. Her job included gathering the human and animal blood samples for testing, setting up the blood tests for the lab techs in pathology and traveling to area hospitals, clinics and other facilities to pick up the samples.

Wade works at Westside Meats in Mobridge.

But he is a burger and steak kind of guy and doesn’t much care for Louise’s Mexican dishes or her penchant for exploring the refrigerator and creating Crock-pot meals from what she finds there.

“Anything I have in the house goes in the Crock-pot,” she laughed. “I make a lot of soups and stews.”

Her love for cooking comes from her mother, who nurtured the kids’ creative talents.

“I grew up with an amazing mom,” she said. “When I was a kid she would take time to make us play doh, finger paints and she always had material and things to do crafts with. If it was hers we were welcome to use it for anything

During the colder months, Louise keeps herself busy scrapbooking, painting, drawing, writing and reading. She is an avid reader and has had positive experiences connecting with some of her favorite authors, including Ken Follet, with whom she had many online chats.

When she is not busy with her garden and hobbies, Louise enjoys having coffee with friends and helping her neighbors.

Louise Acheson’s Recipes

Green Chili Enchiladas

1 8-oz. package of shredded four cheese blend

5 green onions sliced

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 8-oz. package cream cheese softened

8 7- to 8-inch flour tortillas

1 10-oz. can green chili enchilada sauce

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Reserve half of the cheese for topping. Combine remaining cheese with onions and cumin in med bowl. Spread cream cheese down center of each tortilla. Sprinkle with onion mixture. Roll up tortilla, seam down in pan. Pour enchilada sauce over and top with remaining cheese. Bake 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Aunt Lorraine’s Happy Jack Bars

Filling:

1/2 c. sugar

4 c. flour

15 orange candy slices cut up

1 c. chopped dates

1 c. hot water.

Cook over low heat then cool.

1 c. shortening

1 c. brown sugar

3 eggs beaten

1 tsp. vanilla

2 c. flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. hot milk

1 tsp. baking soda dissolved in 1 tsp. hot water.

Cream shortening and sugar; add beaten eggs and vanilla. Stir in remaining ingredients. Put half of this in 13x 9-inch greased pan. Spread filling then top with rest of dough. Bake in 350-degree oven for 30 minutes. Nuts can be added to the dough as an option.

Great Grandma Lily Winterberg Ryckman Kluckman’s Drop Doughnuts

3 eggs separated and beaten

1 c. sugar

1 c. milk

3 c. flour

2 heaping tsp. baking powder

pinch of salt

1 tsp. nutmeg

2 tsp. oil

Beat egg yolks, sugar and milk fold in rest of ingredients. Drop by teaspoon into hot oil. This is a very old recipe

Lillian’s Banana Spice Cookies

1 3/4 c. flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

2/3 c. shortening

1 c. sugar

2 eggs well beaten

1 c. mashed bananas

1 c. coarsely chopped nuts.

Blend first six ingredients. Add sugar to shortening and eggs, add dry ingredients. Alternating with bananas, mixing add chopped nuts. Drop by Tbsp. spoons on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 for 10 to 12 min. Makes about 4 dozen.

Runza Casserole

2 lbs. ground beef

1 medium onion chopped

1 can cream mushroom soup

4-4 1/2 c. finely chopped cabbage

2 tubes of crescent rolls

1 can cheddar cheese soup.

Brown beef, drain. Add onion, mushroom soup and cabbage. Stir together cover and simmer 15 minutes. Line 13 9-inch baking dish with 1 tube crescent rolls. Add meat mixture. Spread cheese soup on top. Top with other tube of rolls. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Let cool slightly before cutting.

Debbie’s Shrimp Cocktail

Small, precooked shrimp

Hot n Spicy V8 juice

Lemon juice

Tomatoes chopped

Onions chopped

Cilantro fresh chopped

Jalapeno peppers chopped

Tabasco sauce.

Mix together the above ingredients. There are no specific amounts to these ingredients. Just use to your taste. Serve with with tortilla chips.