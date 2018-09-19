Lucylle was independent, had adventurous spirit

Funeral services for Lucylle Eisenbeisz, 92, of Mobridge, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be in Bowdle under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Lucylle passed away on Sept. 15, 2018.

Lucylle Dorlene was born on May 11, 1926, on the family farm near Bowdle to Alex and Alvina (Kilber) Albrecht. Being the oldest, she milked cows, worked in the field, and cared for pigeons, chickens, horses and lots of cats and dogs. There were memories of food rationing, the government shooting their cattle and learning to drive their Model A car.

Attending grade school at St. John’s Lutheran Church and graduating from Bowdle High School, she earned her teaching certificate at Northern State College, traveling by horse to teach at country schools, earning $125 a month.

On Sept. 8, 1946, she married Helmuth Eisenbeisz. There was no honeymoon since it was harvest time, but later in life they enjoyed traveling to many states including Alaska for their 65th anniversary. They made homes in Bowdle, where she worked at the Red Owl, Orient, Rapid City, where she worked at K-Mart, and Mobridge, where she worked at Stoick’s and several other places.

Lucylle was independent and adventurous with many interests and talents, loving to cook and entering cooking contests, sending German strudels to the grandkids. She was known as the kuchen lady and for her pickles. She liked to read, do ancestry and was the family historian.

Building and remodeling were a passion with family coming home to a torn-out stairway, a bathroom gone, or furniture being refinished. She never missed an auction or rummage sale with her voice often heard on KOLY radio Action Line.

Last but not least was her faith and trust in God and love for family which included: Luane Johnson and children, Luke (Kate) and Jade; Lanet (Wade) Duncan and children, Levi (Winter) and Logan; Loxie (Jay) Shillingstad and children, Hannah (Nick) Schaefer, Hayden (Victoria), Holden and Hudson; Hadly (Kristin) and children, Carson, Bennett and Addison; and great-grandchildren, Isabel and Amara Johnson, Willow Duncan, and Journey and Wayland Schaefer.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerald, Leland and Gilbert, and sister, Darlene (Norwin) Walz.