Due to a spike in the number of employees testing positive for COVID – 19, Mobridge-Pollock High School will move to a remote learning model until November 30th. All other schools will continue with the traditional learning model.

The school district wants to remind all families why it is imperative to continue to promote all students to social distance (6ft. apart), wear a face mask, practice good hygiene, and to avoid large gatherings:

Reduce the risk to our staff and students’ health

Keep students and staff members in school, allowing traditional learning to occur.

Protect vulnerable populations in our communities

Keep the school, activities, and sports open and available.

Allow parents/guardians to continue to keep working.

Please remember to do daily symptom screening of your children before coming to school. If your child is sick, please keep them at home and seek guidance from a medical provider.