Maher reopens Donnie’s Breakfast Diner and Pizzeria

Donnie Maher is a man of many talents. Donnie was born and raised in Chicago, IL where he developed a taste for true Chicago style pizza. He spent his childhood going to school, playing music and learning how to cook from his family and peers. He graduated from Antioch High school and soon after, left his hometown to pursue his passion for music.

“I graduated from high school in 1975,” he said, “After high school, I left home and started playing music on the road.”

He has been a bass player for 50 years and has been in many bands throughout the years, traveling all over the country to do shows. He ended up in South Dakota in 1980 where he would grow accustomed to the small towns, river life, and friends he had made along the way.

“As a musician, I traveled a lot,” he said “We would play in Aberdeen and when we traveled more west we started playing here in town at the Silver Dollar Saloon and I just thought that this is a place I want to be.”

Donnie currently plays in two bands. Fast Eddy is a Country/Honky Tonk band that is sure to make you wanna move your feet. He has been involved with Fast Eddy for over 40 years.

His second band is Stones of Red, a Rock ‘n’ Blues band that kicks it up a notch with their funky spin on Rock and Roll. He has been a part of Stones of Red for the past eight months.

Aside from his musical niche, he also takes the time to enjoy the outdoor life. He likes to camp, hunt, fish and support his baseball team, the Chicago Cubs.

He enjoys cooking outdoors as well. He finds that the grill is the best way to cook his favorite home meals.

“I’m a meat lover, I love making BBQ ribs, chicken on the grill and burgers.” He said, “I also enjoy making Italian food, like spaghetti, lasagna, and of course, pizza.”

Like a lot of people, Donnie learned his cooking from his mother.

“I come from a family of 6 kids, so she was always cooking big.” He said, “So I always cook big so a person can have a good meal and take some home.”

Everyone who opens a restaurant has to go through ups and downs of starting out and figuring out how to best serve people.

“When I first started, I had some mishaps,” he said, “I was still figuring out how to serve lots of people at once and there were a few times that I burned a pizza because I wasn’t paying attention. It was just trial and error stuff. Hopefully, that’ll change with the new setup.”

Donnie sticks to his roots. His pizza recipes are all from Chicago and he plans on keeping it authentic to show the community what kind of pizza Chicago has to offer.

Donnie’s Breakfast Diner and Pizzeria is having their grand reopening this weekend and he is excited to get his business back up and running. By reopening his pizzeria, he hopes to bring a slice of Chicago style pizza to Mobridge.

The Best Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

24 oz frozen shredded potatoes

Salt and Pepper

12 eggs

2 cup half and half

1 tsp season salt

1 1/2 cup cheddar cheese grated

1 1/2 cup pepper jack cheese grated

2 cup chopped ham, or your preferred meat

Grease a 9×13 inch pan. Add the frozen and shredded potatoes to the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs together. Then add half and half, season salt, cheddar cheese, pepper jack, and chopped ham. Pour over the top of the frozen potatoes. Cover with foil and refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight. Bake covered in foil at 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Denver Omelette Casserole

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper (chop veggies small)

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/3 cup chopped yellow onion

2 tsp olive oil

1 cup (heaping) chopped cooked ham

8 large eggs

1/3 cup milk

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Sliced avocados (optional)

Chopped chives and hot sauce (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray an 7×11-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Sprinkle ham into an even layer in bottom of baking dish. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add red and green bell peppers and onion and cook until softened. Evenly pour pepper mixture over ham layer then sprinkle evenly with cheese. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and milk until well blended. Season with salt and pepper and stir, then pour over mixture in baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until puffy and set, about 25 minutes. Cut and serve warm with avocado slices and optional chives and hot sauce.