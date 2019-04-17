Majeske named publisher of new company

A new publisher for the Mobridge Tribune and Reminder has been named following the sale of the business at the end of March.

Former business manager Kelsey Majeske this week was named the publisher of the Mobridge Publishing LLC., formerly Bridge City Publishing. Majeske, who has been with the business for nearly eight years, will replace owner/publisher Larry Atkinson in that position.

In March, Atkinson sold the business to J. Louis Mullen, a newspaperman from Buffalo, Wyo., who named Majeske as the new publisher.

“I am honored and humbled to take over this position of publisher,” said Majeske. “I truly believe in our newspapers ability to serve our communities. I have and always will be a supporter of small communities and I know that we as a news source are key to the success of our small businesses.”

Majeske said the staff at the Tribune and Reminder hope to be more than a product.

“We strive to be a strong supporter of the community and the eyes and ears of all of our readers,” she said.

Majeske, wo lives in Aberdeen with her husband Jordan and three children, Tucker, Avenli and Beckett, will work at the Mobridge office several days a week but will be working remotely from Aberdeen during regular business hours.

She is also a member of the Mobridge Tourism Committee and the Mobridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Majeske can be reached at the office of the Tribune and Reminder at 605-845-3646 or by email kelsey@mobridgetribune.com.

Linda Meyer, who has served as the general manager of the three newspapers for the past seven years, has chosen to move back into the sales staff as manager and will take over specialty sales.

“After working seven years and many long hours as the general manager, I have chosen to reduce my working hours and get back to enjoying my family, my friends and my clients again,” said Meyer. “I have worked in sales for 34 years, and I’m happy to be staying at the Mobridge Tribune and getting back into the swing of sales. I wish Kelsey (Majeske) the best in her new role as publisher and also the best to my fellow employees!”

Meyer can be reached by calling the above office number or by email at linda@mobridgetribune.com.

Other changes in the staff at the Tribune and Reminder include Lori Cox being named as the office manager and Arden Nelson being named Quick Print and specialty sales (ASI) coordinator.

– Katie Zerr –