Man facing multiple charges for assaults

A man who recently moved to Mobridge has been arrested on multiple charges in both North and South Dakota, including assaulting an officer.

Bill Dean Brown, Jr., 19, was involved in an assault Sunday, Oct. 20, which led to his arrest and an incident at the Mobridge law Enforcement Center that included an attack on an officer inside the building.

According to a report from the Mobridge Police, a caller reported he had been assaulted by his daughter’s boyfriend. The caller told officers the assault had taken place earlier in the evening and man had left. Brown came into the law enforcement center to report that he had been assaulted and thrown out of the house. He said he was not allowed to take his son.

Brown, who was intoxicated at the time, was taken into custody because of the reported assault, and placed in a holding cell while officers followed up on the reported incident. The Department of Social Services was called because a child was involved.

It was discovered that Brown is facing several charges in North Dakota, including failure to register as a sex offender.

According to Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, Police Captain Thomas Strickland opened the cell to speak to Brown about the charges he was facing, when Brown assaulted Strickland. The altercation was caught on video.

Brown was secured with the help of other officers who returned to the center and was later transported to the Walworth County Jail.

He appeared in Fifth Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 21, on charges of escape in the first degree, a Class 4 felony, simple assault on law enforcement, a Class 6 felony and several misdemeanor charges.

Madison said North Dakota officials are asking to bring Brown back to that state to face charges there.

Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28.