Many races decided in Tuesday’s primary

On Tuesday, June 7, voters in South Dakota will go to the polls in the primary election that will decide many of the races on the state and local levels.

A primary election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the general election. Political parties nominate candidates for some offices at their conventions instead of holding a primary. Candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands, and public utilities commissioner are nominated by political parties.

Heading into the primary election, the U.S. Senate South Dakota incumbent is John Thune, who was first elected in 2004.

He is challenged by Mark Mowry and Bruce Whalen in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

The Democratic primary election was canceled. Brian Bengs advanced from the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate South Dakota.

In the U.S. House of Representatives election in South Dakota, the incumbent Dusty Johnson is being challenged by Taffy Howard on the Republican ticket. Collin Duprel advanced from the Libertarian convention for U.S. House South Dakota At-large District.

South Dakotans will also vote for governor nominees. In the June 7 primary, current Governor Kristi Noem is being challenged by South Dakota lawmaker and former House Speaker Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls. The winner will face Democrat Jamie Smith in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

In the state races, District 23 Senator Bryan Breitling of Miller is being challenged by Speaker of House Spencer Gosch of Glenham.

The race to fill Gosch’s house seat includes four candidates, Scott Moore of Ipswich; Brandon Black of Aberdeen, Gregory Brooks of Aberdeen; and James D. Wangsness of Miller.

In Walworth County, there are two candidates vying for the Register of Deeds seat. They are Eva Cagnones of Selby and Brenda DeToy of Glenham.

Those South Dakotans who are not registered Republican, are still eligible to vote in the upcoming primary election on June 7. Those registered as Democrat or Independent, can only vote on Amendment C.