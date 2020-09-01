Margie Kornmann was nurse in Mobridge for many years

Margaret Kornmann, 84, of Rapid City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Good Samaritan Center in Miller.

Margaret “Margie” Kornmann was born on March 15, 1936, in Carmi, Illinois, to Jacob and Mary (Werle) Kleeman.

She received a nursing degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

On Aug. 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Dennis “Bud” Kornmann. They made their homes in Lead, Mobridge and Rapid City.

Margie worked as a registered news at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Mobridge Medical Clinic until her retirement. The last 20 years, Margie and Bud lived in Rapid City.

In her spare time, Margie loved to sew, knit, cross stitch, read and garden. She was an excellent seamstress and loved doing counted cross stitch and knitting projects for family and friends.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Bud; five children, Dan (Patti) of Littleton, Colorado, Deb (Barry) Dufour of Pierre, Ross (Kristi) of Rapid City; Todd of Stillwater, Minnesota, and Mary (Gordy) Smith of Deadwood; four grandchildren, Joshua Kornmann, Tyler Kornmann, Ryan (Aimee) Dufour and Brianna Dufour; three sisters, twin sister Eleanor Renshaw of Owensboro, Kentucky, Mary Elizabeth Morris of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Paul Pierson of Carmi; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Margaret’s care.