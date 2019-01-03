Maria Johnson loved her garden

Maria “Mary” Johnson, 93, of Pollock, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10: 30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Pollock Lutheran Church.

Burial will be at Spring Creek Cemetery, rural Pollock, under the direction of Myers Funeral Home of Linton, N.D.

Visitation will from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the church.

Maria Johnson was born on Feb. 6, 2926, in Loibach, Austria, to Rudolf and Maria (Modrai) Gorjup. She lived in Austria until 1951 when she moved to the United States of America. She lived in Oconto Falls, Wis., where she worked various cleaning jobs. She worked at Scotts Paper as a part-time full-in, until she received a fill-time job at Northern Shoe Factory in Pulaski, Wis.

She married Myron Johnson of Pollock on May 8, 1961, at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls, after which she moved back to Pollock with Myron, where she lived ever since.

She loved her garden and flowers. She shared her produce with her friends and neighbors. She was a proud member of the Pollock Lutheran Church, Ladies Circle, Women of ELCA and Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Herta and Bill Urbaniak of Marinette, Wis.; three grandsons, Scott Urbaniak of Portfield, Wis., Mark (Donna) Urbaniak of Menominee, Mich., and James (Lisa) Urbaniak of Greenville, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Kevin Urbaniak of Two Rivers, Wis., Samantha (Cody) Harris of Marinette, Taylor Urbaniak of Redgranite, Wis., and Brian Urbaniak of Neenah, Wis.; step-great-grandchildren, Elizabeth of Philadelphia, Pa., and Alexander, Nicholas and Allison of Greenville; and her great-great-grandchildren, Harper and Harmony Harris of Marinette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, an infant sister, and her brother and sister.