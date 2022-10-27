Mark Senftner was born to be a high school coach

Mark Anthony Senftner, our beloved husband, father, son, friend, and coach, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was 60 years young. Mark’s battle with brain cancer, and its lingering effects, was approached with the same zest and toughness he used throughout is coaching career.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Sully Buttes High School Gym in Onida with interment at Onida Cemetery.

He was born on April 30, 1962, to Clarence and Jean (Keller) Senftner in McLaughlin. Mark spent his early years on the farm south of town. His adventurous, stubborn spirit provided some trying days for his mom and sisters as Mark’s plans often involved someone getting hurt. One summer day, Mark decided it would be fun to have a rodeo. A small, unsanctioned event, it involved Carol, the contestant, and Mark, the board-wielding chute boss, urging the stock (cow) to buck. He quickly moved into paramedic mode, using his shirt as a sling when Carol’s ride was a “no score.” This little performance was kept secret for quite some time until Barbara heard them talking about the little incident while working in the garden and ran to tell Jean. After his early years on the farm, Clarence and Jean moved into town. This was the end of the Senftner Rodeo Company and luckily for his sisters, the beginning of some safer options for adventure and fun.

From early on in his life, Mark loved competing. He loved to be outside and spent his hours playing around the neighborhood of McLaughlin. He loved anything to do with a ball and a scoreboard and this passion guided him his entire life. Football, basketball, baseball, track, golf, and even board games provided him with many hours of enjoyment. A member of the McLaughlin Class of 1980 (Go MIDGETS), mark was fortunate to play in the State B Basketball tournament both his junior and senior year.

Following graduation, Mark enrolled at Northern State University. It was here that his life became even more enriched with the people and opportunities he experienced and grew to love. He managed to squeeze four years of college into five and was graduated from NSU with his teaching/coaching degree in May of 1985. During finals week of his senior year, after a particularly long week of testing, Mark met another college student who had also had a difficult day on finals….Lynn. I wish I could share that we were celebrating our successful experience in Dr. Stahl’s class, but alas this would be a lie. The Last Chance…where it all began.

Mark’s first teaching and coaching position was in Roscoe, where he worked from 1985 to 1990 teaching physical education and business classes for the Hornets. Roscoe was a special place filled with wonderful people and great mentors. During this time, he was still unable to shake his adoring fan Lynn, so on the only free weekend between the state softball tournament and the coaches’ clinic, they were married on July 25, 1987, in Winner, surrounded by their amazing families and friends. Following his much-loved stint with the Hornets, Mark moved the couple to Gregory, where he coached girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, and football during his eight-year career as a Gorilla. The move to Gregory provided more learning and growth as both an educator and coach and a chance to enjoy Lynn’s family up the road in Winner. During their time in Gregory, they expanded the roster adding sons, Tate Benjamin in 1992, and Scott Robert in 1996. Many fun memories were made as Team Senftner cheered on the Gorillas.

Mark’s career took an incredible turn upon the decision to move to Timber Lake in the fall of 1998. This leap of faith to join the Panthers was just what Mark needed both professionally and personally. He was welcomed and supported by the Timber Lake community immediately upon arrival. In his first season with the Panthers, his team qualified for the State B tournament. Mark often spoke of how tough, coachable, and fun this team was. And other teams followed suit—hard work and toughness perfectly described his Panther athletes. While at Timber Lake, Mark served as business teacher, basketball coach for both girls and boys, and athletic director. The Senftners will forever cherish their time in Timber Lake. Saying goodbye to the school and community was one of the most difficult decisions the family ever made.

Team Senftner moved to Onida in the summer of 2005. Mark was able to enjoy his students and athletes immensely. His competitive spirit and stubborn streak paired with a talented pool of student athletes, administrative backing, and supportive parents, were the perfect equation for some special teams these past 17 years. Mark worked hard. He prepared and over prepared. He was always scouting, always watching tape, and the notes and plays drawn up on programs from his travels fill folders and desk drawers. His passion was teaching the games he so loved. Stern but kind, competitive but compassionate, soft spoken but incredibly sarcastic, he was unapologetically old school. One of his saddest days was the day his flip phone crashed…

A tote in the garage holds various plaques and awards from various associations never displayed because he wasn’t interested in recognition. He was interested in people. He was strong in faith. He cherished the memories made coaching and staying in touch with former students, coaching colleagues and friends who made his life rich and incredible. We loved being his booster club and will forever miss his earthly presence.

Special thank you to the hundreds who have joined us in the fight the last two years. The support and kindness shown by the ABO School and Administration will never be forgotten. Mark loved his career, and they allowed him to enjoy many more days than we ever thought possible.

Mark was preceded in death by his son Tate, and sister Julie, along with his grandparents, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Left on the roster to mourn his passing include his wife, Lynn, and son Scott. Mark is also survived by his parents, Jean and Clarence Senftner of Selby; sisters, Barb (Matt) Sheppard, and Carol (Keith) Kracke; and brother, Tom (Kari) Senftner; sister-in-law, Amy Daughters; brother-in-law, Ted Daughters; nieces and nephews Nathan, Kyle, and Zachary Sheppard, Kadin Kracke; Marriann and Brit Senftner; along with his godchild Molly (Grayson) Pirner; and many Keller/Senftner cousins.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mark’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com

