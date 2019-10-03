Mary Berger passes in Richardton

Mary Ann Berger, 82, of Richardton, N.D., died Sept. 27, 2019,

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Richardton.

Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan, N.D.

Mary was born on Oct. 24, 1936, in McLean County to Nicholas and Agnes (Marx) Allers. She grew up on the farm and moved to Garrison, N.D. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1954.

Mary was united in marriage to Albert Berger on July 30, 1960, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

During her working years, she worked at Q&R Clinic and later co-owned with her husband three bowling centers and a drive-in theater.

After retiring, she enjoyed doing word searches, jigsaw puzzles and playing solitaire. She traveled to 49 of the 50 states and went on several cruises. Mary and Al were snowbirds and spent many winters in Arizona and Florida.

Mary is survived by her children, Ron Berger of Mobridge, and Lori (Chuck) Dupre of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; parents, Nicholas and Agnes; brother, Francis Allers; and sisters, Delores “Dee” Broxmeyer and Teresa Wagner.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 422, Mobridge, SD., 57601.