Mary loved her family

Mary Jean Mizera, 95, passed away July 8, 2019.

She was born on February 21, 1924, in Mellette, to William J. Sausoman and Victoria E. (Grandpre) Sausoman.

She lived on a farm ten miles southeast of Mellette, then moved to Brentford, while she was in the fourth grade. She lived there for three years, then moved to Redfield with her parents. She attended school in Redfield from the seventh grade through her senior year. She graduated from high school in 1942. Then in 1942, Jean attended Northern State College for two years and received a teaching certificate. She taught school in Brentford for two years, teaching third and fourth grades.

In June of 1946, she married Raymond D. Mizera. Ray had just returned home from his fourth year of service in the Army. The couple moved to McIntosh in 1947 where Ray taught school and Jean stayed at home to raise their five sons. Jean also taught school in McIntosh from 1970 to 1989 in the lower grades when her sons were growing up and in school. After retiring, she remained in McIntosh. Jean’s hobbies were reading books, magazines and playing cards (solitaire). She also enjoyed watching television and had a love for cats.

She enjoyed family and grandchildren especially during the holidays and different occasions. She was a member of the St. Bonventure Catholic Church.

Jean is survived by her four sons, David (Kathie) of Spearfish, Richard of Mobridge, Mark of Mobridge, Ronald (Bonnie) of Gig Harbor, Wash.; three grandchildren, Melita, Joe and Brenda; three great grandchildren, Jayce, Trevor and Tyson; niece, Barbara Campbell, nephew, Jim Sausoman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, husband Raymond, one son William (Bill) and one grandson, Matt.