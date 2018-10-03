Mary Rothenbacher was humble, loving

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Rothenbacher, 93, of Mobridge, was held on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Interment was in St. Bonaventure’s Catholic Cemetery, McIntosh, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Mary passed away on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Mary Josephine Rothenbacher was born to George and Louise (Wengelewski) Zych on Dec. 27, 1924, in Beardsley, Minn. She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse, later attending and graduating from Beardsley High School. Moving to Chicago, she trained and served at an Army Cadet nurse and as a typist in the Army. Later, she worked at Western Electric.

She met and married George Rothenbacher and they settled into farm life near McIntosh, where they raised two children.

Mary was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge. She had a special devotion to Padre Pio and the rosary. Mary loved farm/ranch life. She enjoyed gardening and quilting.

She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family, who will remember her humility and her love and concern for others. Mary lived a wonderful life and her quiet, loving influence will comfort her children and grandchildren in the years to come.

Mary is loved and cherished by her son, Ronald Rothenbacher of Mobridge; daughter, Amy (William) Fleck of Mandan, N.D.; her grandchildren, William, Maiya, August and Markus Fleck; and her nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and George Zych; her husband, George Rothenbacher; her siblings, John Zych, Ann Orlicki, Henry Zych, Agnes McDonnell and Stanley Zych.