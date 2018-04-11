Mavis Burdick passes in Aberdeen

Mavis Burdick, 86, of Mobridge passed away in Aberdeen on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Mavis was born on Oct. 26, 1931, to Preston and Bess (Williams) Kelly.

She married Duane “Red” Burdick on Dec. 17, 1949. They lived in Highmore, where she worked at the Jack and Jill grocery store until moving to Mobridge in 1968. She worked at Stoick’s Super Valu and Mobridge Medical Clinic until her retirement in 2006.

Mavis enjoyed attending church, building doll houses, reading, making decorative cakes, and always had a small garden.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (Joe) Burkhard of Aberdeen, Ann Schaefer of Rapid City, Michael (Kathy Fritz) Burdick of Rapid City and Kimberly Burdick Mullins of Minneapolis, Minn.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Red; and sisters, Ruth Jean Elliot, Marvel Dorothy, Martina Christensen, Phyllis Kennison and Sherry Giesel.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Mobridge with Pastor Gary Street officiating.

Burial will be in Highmore at a later date.

Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge is in charge of the arrangements.