Mavis McPhee passes

By Jay Davis | on March 27, 2019

Mavis McPhee, 86, of Mobridge, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.
We are comforted in knowing she was surely welcomed to heaven by her mother and father, and all those who loved her so much.
Mavis is survived by her husband of 59 years, Pete; daughter, Carmell; and granddaughter, Kirsten Kramer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

