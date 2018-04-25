Maxine Vojta was a farm wife

Funeral services for Maxine Vojta, 94, of Mound City, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Norway Lutheran Church, rural Glenham.

Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation starts at 3 p.m. on Friday at Kesling Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Maxine passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018, at Linton Hospital in Linton, N.D.

Maxine was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Emmons County, N.D., to Edward and Martha (Berreth) Mitzel. Maxine attended school until the 10th grade, when she had to start working various jobs at neighbors’ houses to help her family out.

Maxine married Virgil Vojta on April 2, 1942, in Selby. Following their marriage, they moved to San Francisco, Calif. While in California, Virgil was drafted into the U.S. Army so the family moved back to Mound City. Upon Virgil’s discharge from the military, they moved to Virgil’s parent’s farm where they resided until Virgil’s passing. While on the farm, Maxine worked side by side with Virgil in the farming operation.

In 2011, she moved into Prairie Sunset Assisted Living, remaining there until 2017 when she moved into the Herreid Good Samaritan Center.

She was a member of Norway Lutheran Church. Maxine was a good cook and enjoyed gardening and embroidery.

Maxine is survived by her children, Donna (Jerome) Kosel of Mobridge, Jackie (Jim) Severson of Sioux Falls, Jeff Vojta of Juniata, Neb., and Mark (Myrtis) Vojta of Herreid; 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Braun of Washington; and two brothers, Jim (Sandy) Mitzel of Mound City and Dale Mitzel of Indiana.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, on Aug. 29, 2011; daughter, Peggy Richter; son-in-law, Charles Richter; great-grandson, Cody Milliken; sisters, Ruth Bollinger, Violet Rossow and Ruby Hanson; and brothers, Karl, Archie and Alex Mitzel.