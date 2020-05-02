The South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday, May 2, that the number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased to 2,588. There are 808 active cases of COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Twenty-one South Dakotans have died as a result of the virus.

The number of negative test results is up to 15,503. Those who have recovered from the virus also increased to 1,759 the total of South Dakotans that have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 187, with 71 currently hospitalized.

The five cases that were reported in Mobridge in early April, have been reported as recovered. There have been 49 negative tests in Walworth County.

One case has been reported in Dewey County this week, but there are still no cases reported in Potter and Campbell counties. There was one case reported earlier in Corson County, but that case is listed as recovered.

Of the 2,525 positive cases in the state, 1,232 are female and 1,356 are male.