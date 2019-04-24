Merle Geigle funeral is Saturday

Memorial services for Merle Gene Geigle, 66, of Pierre, will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Kesling Funeral Chapel in Mobridge with Pastor Randall Cloud officiating.

Inurnment will be at Spring Valley Cemetery, rural Pollock, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Merle passed away on April 1, 2019, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.

Merle was born to Emanuel and Orvilla (Freeman) Geigle at Lowe Hospital in Mobridge. The family lived in Pollock until moving to Mound City in 1959. He attended grade school at Mound City School until he graduated from the eighth grade.

In 1970, Merle and his parents moved to the Horseshoe Ranch, north of Glenham, and remained there until moving into Glenham in 1985. Merle moved to Oahe Inc., in Pierre on March 21, 2013, and remained there until the time of his passing. He enjoyed many friends and families over the years.

Merle is survived by his two sisters, Marlene Ritter of Mobridge and Donna Backhaus of Vermillion; brother, Sherman (Carolyn) Geigle of Everett, Wash.; several nieces and nephews, Cindy (Ritter) Moser of Pollock, Randy Ritter of Mound City, Tammie (Ritter) Fischer of Mobridge, Dean Bader of Wrenshall, Minn., Ryan Bader of Cloquet, Minn., Norrine (Backhaus) Ritter of Mobridge, Jordan Backhaus of Austin, Texas, Candace (Backhaus) O’Connor of Burbank, John Backhaus of Vermillion; Danielle (Backhaus) Jacobs of Merrillan, Wis., Brenda (Geigle) Kubiza of Gladstone, Ore., Leslie (Geigle) Schaffer of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Misty Geigle of Everett, Wash.; sister-in-law, Aggie Geigle of Keo, Ark.; aunt, Margaret Geigle of Bismarck, N.D.; special friends from Oahe Inc., Mike Weasel Head, Donnette Anderson, DeAnn Rausch and Kenna Bauer; was well as numerous other great nieces and nephews and other extended family, employees of Oahe Inc., and a lifetime of other friends.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Orvilla; brother, Lyle Geigle; sisters, Janet (Geigle) Mowder and Fern (Geigle) Merkel; brothers-in-law, Bernie Merkel, Herbert Ritter and LeRoy Backhaus; niece, Debra Ritter; two infant nephews, Ryan Mowder and Lydelle Bader; two great-nephews, Michael O’Connor and Freddie Fischer II; grandparents, Adam and Ottelia Geigle and Fred and Pearl Freeman.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials directed to Pollock Spring Valley Cemetery, C/O Cindy Moser, P.O. Box 174, Pollock, S.D., 57648.