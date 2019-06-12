Mikayla Whirlwind Horse knows what’s for supper

Mikayla Whirlwind Horse has been cooking for a long time. Since a young age, she has learned the tricks of the trade from her parents and peers. She was born and raised in Sioux Falls, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 2012. She is relatively new to the area, moving here from Sioux Falls in December of 2014. Once she moved here, she got a job at Grand River Casino as a pit boss. She currently resides in the Blackfoot community with her parents, two dogs and three cats.

“Most of the time I am working or with my parents up in Blackfoot.” She said.

Mikayla is busy with her job and home life, but she finds time to pursue her hobbies during the summer months.

“During the summer, I like to swim and play softball. I try to get into as many games as I can,” she said, “I used to play up in Mandan, and I currently play for our Mobridge team.”

On top of her softball hobby, she enjoys having the freedom of cooking on her own terms and experimenting with the dishes she makes. She started learning how to cook early on, so she had to help out around the house.

“I started cooking at a really young age. I would cook for me and my brothers while my parents were at work,” she said, “It started out as simple dishes, like mac and cheese and hot dogs. As I got older, I learned how make healthier dishes for my family.”

The older she got, the more skilled she became. She soon started learning how to personalize and make the recipes unique to her.

“I make a lot of dinners,” she said, “whenever I find new recipes, I’m excited to try it out. I make different variations of chicken, tacos, and chili because of the different recipes.”

While she enjoys making dinners for her family, she also takes pleasure in baking and experimenting with baked goods.

“I bake a lot of homemade bread,” she said, “I like to make cookies and cake from scratch.”

Everyone has to start somewhere. She gives her beginning cooking credits to her parents, who have taught her how to be in a kitchen since she was young.

“Both of my parents taught me to cook in the beginning. My mom liked to cook pasta dishes and my dad loved to grill,” she said, “He would grill steak and burgers and experiment with ways to make them juicier and more tender on the grill.”

It seems that experimenting runs in the family. It shows on her collection of signature dishes that she has found online that have helped her improve her experimenting skills in the kitchen.

“I make a creamy Tucson chicken dish recipe that I found on Tasty,” she said, “But I like to make it my own by adding different ingredients and spices.”

Whether you have been cooking since a young age or just took it up as a hobby, there are bound to be some mishaps.

“We put too much oil in a pot and tried to fry up some frozen French fries,” she said, “But when there is too much oil and you just dump frozen fries in, it tends to overflow and cause a fire! Fortunately, we were able to put it out quickly.”

She has a wide variety of recipes that she has collected over the years. She uses family recipes, but frequently uses the internet as a hub for recipes.

“I find my recipes mostly on Facebook,” she said, “But I also use other sites like Tasty and Cooking Panda.”

Mikayla has been cooking a long time, but she is always up for a challenge. She is eager to see where her cooking skill will take her and what kinds of dishes she will be able to make in the future.

Mikayla Whirlwind Horse’s Recipes

Cheater Chili

1 lb ground beef

1 green pepper (optional)

1/2 onion (optional)

2 cans red kidney beans

1 can diced tomatoes

2 chili packets

1 cup water

1 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp cumin

1/2 Tbsp garlic and onion powder

2 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp paprika

Toppings (Optional: Avocado, Cheese, lime, hot sauce (I use tapatio), and sour cream.

For this recipe, I call it the cheater chili because you don’t have to necessarily add all these ingredients. If you don’t want to add peppers and onions then use the spices and chili packets. If you do use peppers and onions, just add the chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder and onion powder. If your not a fan of spice, don’t add peppers or the cayenne pepper. This recipe is great for a quick meal.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

4 tenderized steaks

Flour

Egg wash (4 eggs and little bit of milk)

1 tbsp onion powder and garlic powder

3 tbsp seasoning salt

Mix the seasonings in with the flour. Prep egg wash and start by dredging tenderized steaks in egg wash and then flour repeat one more time. Start heating a pan with about a quarter inch of oil. When oil is hot place steaks in oil and fry.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

8 oz Brussels sprouts

10 slices bacon

2 tbsp brown sugar

Begin by cooking bacon. If there is too much grease, drain some. Don’t cook bacon all the way. Cut the Brussels sprouts in half and add to bacon till the Brussels sprouts are a bright green and soft.add the brown sugar

Mashed Potatoes and Country Gravy

2 lbs of red potatoes

2 Tbsp butter

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring a pot of water to a boil with salt. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm about 15-20 minutes. In another pan, heat butter and milk over low until butter is melted. Begin mashing potatoes and add the milk mixture to the potatoes and mix until creamy.

Gravy

4 Tbsp butter and flour

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat butter and flour and cook until flour is browned. Add milk and bring to boil, reduce and let simmer constantly stirring. if too thick add more milk till desired consistency. add salt and pepper.