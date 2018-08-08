Mike Grismer cut hair in Mobridge

Mass of Christian Burial for Norbert “Mike” Grismer was held at St. Martin’s Church in Sturgis on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Inurnment followed at Black Hills National Cemetery.

A celebration of Life was held for family and friends in Black Hawk.

Norbert “Mike” Grismer was born on Nov. 7, 1935, to Henry and Katherine (Mitzel) Grismer at Trail City. Norbert attended grade school in Trail City and in his senior year of high school he joined the National Guard and graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1955.

Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving part of his time overseas in Cuba, France, England and Scotland.

After discharge he attended barber school in Fargo, N.D. He was a barber at Al’s Barber Shop in Mobridge and then moved to Rapid City where he bought a barber shop in Baken Park.

In June 1962, he married Sharon Vollmer and they had three children, Dana, Blaise and Alicia. In 1987 the family moved to Arizona, where he spent the rest of his life.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Sharon of Arizona; sons, Dana and Blaise of Arizona; and daughter, Alicia (Joel) Lackey of Colorado; four grandchildren; a sister, Lillian (Marvin) Glatt of Hoven; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Katherine; infant brother and infant sister; sisters, Vera Perman, Frances Klein, Elenora Carlson, and Ursula Hahne; and brothers, Leo and Ray Grismer.