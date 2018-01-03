Mistake with eggs leaves a memorable odor

“And boy did they stink,” said Philiphine Smolik as she recalled with a laugh a valuable lesson learned in her cooking experience.

She was talking about a mistake she made leaving food on the stove longer than she should have. It happened back when she was still living on the family farm near Timber Lake with her late-husband Vic.

“I was boiling eggs at the farm when Vic came in and said let’s go to the neighbor’s bull sale,” she recalled. “I got ready to go and out the door we went with a pot of eggs still boiling on the stove.”

When they returned home, the couple found the eggs had exploded when the pan dried. There was egg on the ceiling, egg on the wall, “and boy did they stink.”

Philiphine said they got home before the pan started a fire on the stove, but it was close.

She and Vic raised two boys, Ted and Brian, on the farm but when Vic was diagnosed with cancer, the couple moved to Mobridge in 2006. Son Brian lives in Mobridge and works with the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railroad Company. Ted lives part time on the family farm in Timber Lake and spends the cold months in Mobridge.

Philiphine was born and raised in Timber Lake and graduated from Timber Lake High School. She lived there nearly all of her life before the move to Mobridge.

Vic passed away soon after they moved east and Philiphine lived alone until four years ago when her dad passed away. She said it didn’t make sense for the family to live in different homes so she moved in with her mother.

“She is 93 now and needs a little help,” Philiphine said. “But she does the dishes and I cook so we make a good team.”

She works at Grand River Casino and has since 2006. She began in the kitchen but has moved on to administering staff access to the facility. She also sent a number of years administering Gold Club membership at the casino.

She has had a number of jobs including helping Vic on the farm, managing the deli at the McLaughlin Cenex and managing the Timber Lake nutrition site. It was during that time that she earned multiple degrees in marketing, management and computers.

Philiphine loves to bake. She is famous for her bread, whether it is the white bread or rolls she takes to family dinners at the request of her nephews or the banana bread she bakes for the staff at the casino. She also shares her baked goods with her neighbors.

“I like to share. A lot,” she said. “If I know some one is in need, it makes me feel good to share with them.”

Philiphine also likes to bake cookies. She said there are a few things she specializes in and cookies are on that list. She has adjusted some of her recipes to make them softer and easier to eat. Her secret? Adding sour cream.

If she had her choice of meals, Philiphine said it would definitely be something with noodles.

“It’s my favorite food,” she said. “I can eat anything with noodles.”

Someday, when she retires, Philiphine said she is planning to write a cookbook.

“I don’t have any girls, but I want to pass my recipes on,” she said. “I am already sharing some of my recipes, but I would like others to have them.”

When she is not baking something to share, Philiphine likes to crochet, mostly pot holders, which she also shares with others.

“I have given away far more than I have sold,” she laughed.

Her other hobbies now include playing games on the computer.

Philiphine Smolik’s Recipes

My Favorite Bread Recipe

Makes four and half dozen dinner rolls.

In a large mixing bowl combine six packages yeast in 4 and a half cups warm water. Add 1 Tbsp. sugar, stir five seconds or so. Let set for 20 minutes or until the yeast has risen and is bubbly.

Add 1 cup oil, one tsp. salt, 3 eggs and 3/4 cup sugar.

Add eight or nine cups of flour to wet ingredients in bowl and mix. You can add more flour, but I leave my dough soft. I add a cup of flour to the mat on which I knead the dough and knead dough until soft and squishy.

Spray shortening (Pam) on the inside of a large bowl, put dough on and cover. When it has risen, spray with Pam and punch down, twice.

Spray the dough and pinch off hand-full sized dough balls. Place on cookie sheet sprayed with Pam and let rise about an hour.

Bake at 350 degrees 25 to 30 minutes, until tops are golden. Spray with Pam when you take the buns out of the oven. It helps to keep them soft.

Kneophla Soup

Makes two large kettles. You can share a kettle with someone or cut the recipe in half for one kettle.

Prepare the broth first.

Brown 1/2 chopped onion in a pan with 1/2 stick of butter, add to kettle filled 3/4 with water. Brown the other half the onion in 1/2 stick butter and add to second kettle of water. In each kettle add two or three bay leaves and about six Allspice seeds.

4 medium potatoes, diced

5 stems celery diced

1/2 can carrots for each kettle.

Bring to boil and add chicken base to your liking.

Dough

6 eggs

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup milk

4 cups flour

Mix ingredients in mixing bowl. Pour onto a mat floured with an additional cup of flour. Pour dough onto floured matt and punch down and knead. Turn over and knead again. I roll dough into a long log, four to five pieces (five is easier to work with). I like the dough softer for softer knoephla. Spray hands and knife to snip dough with and snip dough into broth. I stir the floating knoephla every time I add a new piece of dough to the broth. Cook until knoephla is done to your liking.

Pumpkin Bars

4 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup chocolate chips (optional.)

Combine all ingredients and pour into greased loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes or done by toothpick test.

Frosting

1/4 cup margarine

1 pound powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

I add a package of softened cream cheese and enough milk to make it spreadable.

“Soft” Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

3/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 cup shortening

4 to 4 1/2 cups flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. baking powder

Cream shortening, butter and sugar together, add well-beaten eggs, sour cream, baking soda, baking powder, salt and vanilla. Add one cup flour at a time. Roll into balls and place on baking sheet, pat down to half the ball size.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 16 minutes.