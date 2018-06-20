Mobridge a good fit for Ft. Pierre native Cowan

For Tate Cowan, Mobridge has meant rodeo. From his high school rodeo days at Stanley County High School to a stint as a professional cowboy and now working with the Mobridge Rodeo Association, he is familiar with the Mobridge Rodeo Grounds.

Raised on his family ranch, north of Pierre, Tate rodeoed “quite a bit,” throughout his life. He said he competed in every event except bull riding, with his favorites being bareback and steer wrestling. Tate recently became involved with the Mobridge Rodeo Association, working on the preparations for the Sitting Bull Stampede.

“It is pretty interesting seeing a different side of things,” he said. “We’re talking about putting on a rodeo instead of being in one.”

He was in Mobridge last year for the celebration but this is the first time he will work the rodeo. He thinks he will probably be untying the calves during the roping events, but will fill in where ever the MRA needs him.

He still goes home on weekends to help his dad on the ranch and rope with him. Tate keeps his horse at the ranch.

“I would like to find a place to keep a horse up here,” he said.

A 2012 graduate of Stanley County, Tate went to Vernon College in Texas before coming back home to help on the ranch. He finished his financial service education at Lake Area Tech and became an Ag Banker at Dacotah Bank in 2017.

Tate said he likes the community so far as it is much like Ft. Pierre.

“Its about the same size without Pierre,” he said. “I am getting to know quite a few people now.”

He learned to cook from his grandma and mom and says he is a meat, potatoes, vegetable kind of guy. He said he likes cooking anything he gets hunting.

He loves to hunt with deer hunting the first on the list, although he has hunted elk and recently returned from a bear hunt in Montana.

“I didn’t get a bear,” he said. “We saw a lot of grizzlies and we were hunting black bear.”

Tate spends a lot of time in the fall deer hunting on the ranch and on public land near the ranch and says he has gotten some pretty nice-sized deer.

Although he said he makes venison breakfast sausage, he keeps most of the venison in larger pieces, such as roasts, because the meat can be dryer as it is so lean.

He said he finds that is also true of the grass-fed Corriente cattle his family raises on the ranch.

According to the North American Corriente Association, the Corriente are raised primarily as sports cattle, while preserving such natural attributes as high fertility, early maturity, trouble-free calving, and foraging efficiency, it’s a small, agile, athletic animal with stamina, heavy horns, and a gentle disposition. These characteristics make the Corriente an ideal animal for team roping, bulldogging and an excellent choice for cutting and team penning.

Tate said the meat can be a little on the dry side because the meat is so lean. He learned to bring out the best in the beef by using the reverse sear method (below), which helps to reach the optimum temperature for this type of steak.

His go-to meals are tacos or ribeye steaks. Tate grills on his gas or pellet grills.

Tate Cowan’s Recipes

Recipes from grandmother Loretta Cowan’s cookbook.

Reverse Sear Ribeye

Ribeye steaks, room temperature

Seasoned salt

Oil

Salt and pepper

Pre-heat oven to 275 degrees. Rub steak with oil, season with salt and pepper or seasoned salt. Place seasoned steaks on a rack over a broiler pan or cookie sheet. Place in the center of the oven, roast for 20 minutes. At the end of the time, remove from the oven and let rest under a foil tent for a couple of minutes. Heat a large cast iron frying pan with a small amount of oil to smoke stage. Sear meat for one minute on each side. These steaks should be medium rare. If using a meat thermometer stick into the side of the steak, the temp should be 125 degrees. Let rest for a couple of minutes. Serve immediately. (You may have to adjust the time in the oven according to thickness of steak).

Prime Rib

17 pounds of prime rib

Olive oil

Kosher salt

Course ground pepper

Garlic salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Have meat at room temperature. Rub with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic salt. Place in a large heavy-duty aluminum foil pan, fat side up. Don’t cover. Roast at 400 degrees for one hour. Turn off oven, leaving meat in the oven. Do not open the oven door. Leave for three hours.

Restart oven at 400 degrees for another hour. Meat will be medium rare. Use meat thermometer to check temp. Medium rare should be 145 degrees. Take out of the oven and let rest for at least 15 to 30 minutes before slicing. Ends will be done somewhat more. Make au jus with a packaged mix or make your own with bullion.

To reheat meat, heat the Au Jus in a large frying pan and add slices of meat, heat gently, do not boil. It is a good way to cook the meat a little more for those who do not like it as rare.

The 17-pound roast will serve 11 meat-loving adults, or children with about seven thin slices left over. Serve with garlic bread or buns, baked or garlic mashed spuds or salad. Takes about five and half hours to cook meat and let rest.

Creamy Potato Soup

4 slices bacon, cut up (more if you wish)

3 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped or sliced (3 cups)

1 large onion, chopped, (1 cup)

1 medium carrot (1/2 cup)

1 stalk celery, chopped (1/2 cup)

4 cups whole milk (may use 1 can evaporated for a richer, thicker soup.)

2 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 cup sour cream (optional)

2 Tbsp. flour (optional)

2 tsps. paprika (optional)

In a large saucepan, cook bacon until crisp; drain (reserve 3 Tbsp. drippings from pan.) Set bacon aside. Add chopped potatoes, onion, carrot and celery to dripping. Cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in milk, salt and pepper. Bring mixture to boil. Stir together sour cream, flour and paprika, gradually stir about one cup of the hot mixture into sour cream mixture. Return to remaining hot mixture in saucepan. Cook and stir just until mixture bubbles. Top with bacon.

This is one of Grandpa Willie’s favorite soups. I use the “old-fashioned method” to make it. Cooking the potatoes, onions, and celery together in water until tender. I usually drain some of the water off the vegetables and reserve several cups of the liquid. I add the browned bacon to the vegetables and the whole milk, heating but not boiling it, then adding a couple Tbsp. of butter to the mixture and a can of cream style corn. We do not like ours thick, so I skip the sour cream and flour.

Irish Soda Bread

3 cups flour

3 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

1 1/2 cup butter

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Mix dry ingredients, cut in butter. Add buttermilk, all at once. Shape into a ball, 9 inches around and 1 1/2 inches thick. Score with knife 1/8 inches deep. Bake in a pre-heated 375-degree oven on a greased cookie sheet for 45 minutes or until hollow sounding. Good with boiled meal of spuds, carrots, cabbage, onions and corned beef, soups or casseroles. It is the heart of our traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal. Serves 8.