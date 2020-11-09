Mobridge among mass testing sites this week, Monday COVID report

Mobridge is among the 10 South Dakota communities that will be hosting – drive-thru COVID-19 testing provided by the South Dakota Department of Health, South Dakota National Guard and Office of Emergency Management, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The testing in Mobridge will be held at the National Guard Armory on 1213 Lake Front Dr. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

These events are open to the public and testing will come at no charge to the individual receiving the test.

Testing is FREE and open to the public.

Pre-registration is required to secure a testing time.

Testing locations will use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection that allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by trained medical staff.

Results will be delivered within 3-5 business days. Individuals being tested will receive an email notification when results are available and will need to log onto the website to view and print laboratory results. There is no phone number to call for results. Results will only be provided by email notification and by logging into portal.

While awaiting results, individuals who have been tested should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday, Nov. 9, positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota increased by 907. There were 881 confirmed cases and 26 probable cases.

There are currently 16,266 active cases of COVID-19 in the state and 556 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized.

A total of 537 South Dakotans have died because of the virus.

State residents who have contracted the virus now stands at 56,311 with 53,486 confirmed cases and 2,825 probable cases. The Department of Health reports 37,703 residents are listed recovered.

The total of South Dakotans who have been hospitalized with the virus was reported as 3,227.

In Walworth County the number of positive cases topped 325 with 240 recorded in the county, with 236 of those cases reported as recovered. There are now 85 active cases of the virus in the county. Ten Walworth County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Corson County was reported at 275 with 198 recovered. Two Corson County residents have been reported to have died as a result of the virus.

In Dewey County the positive cases is at 554 with 271 reported as recovered. Two Dewey County residents are reported to have died after contracting the virus.

The number of Campbell County residents testing positive is now at 87 with 70 of the cases listed as recovered. One Campbell County resident has been reported to have died from the virus.

The number of Potter County residents who have tested positive increased to 179 with 114 listed as recovered.

The number of negative test results statewide is up to 222,492.