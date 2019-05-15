Mobridge-Pollock claims three conference titles

Mobridge-Pollock won three titles at the Central South Dakota Conference Track and Field Meet in Gettysburg on Saturday.

Coach Cody Stotz said that with it being graduation weekend, not just in Mobridge, the team was not at full strength, a problem they won’t have on Thursday at the Region 6A Track and Field Meet in Stephan.

“We’re looking pretty good,” said Stotz. “We’re going to have three entries in most events. We’re going to have to work, but we’re going to get some kids into the state meet.”

Senior Noah Fried had the most dramatic win of the day. Entering the final jump, Fried and Karst Hunter of Miller were in first and second place, respectively. Neither had hit the 19-foot mark before. On Karst’s last attempt he landed at 19 feet, one inch. A couple minutes later Fried crept past with a leap of 19 feet, 1.75 inches to claim the conference title.

“Noah’s looking good,” said Stotz. “If he can get a little further at region and then a little further at state, who know what can happen.”

One week after setting a new MPHS standard in the triple jump, Braden Goehring crossed the 39-foot threshold with a winning jump of 39-2.25, adding six inches to the record. Just a sophomore, Goehring is seven inches from joining the Tigers’ all-time top 10 list. Number 10 on the list is 39-9 by Stuart Stiles in 1978.

“He might have a shot at the all-time record before he’s done,” said Stotz.

The Tiger all-time triple jump record is 43-9.5 set by Adam Quaschnick in 2003.

Hayley Borah won the Lady Tigers’ only conference title, taking down the 400-meter field with a time of 1 minute, 3.35 seconds.

“That’s her fastest time of the year,” said Stotz. “I expect another second is going to come off on Thursday.”

Overall, the Tigers won 26 medals and took second place, while the Lady Tigers won eight medals and finished in sixth.

While the total tallies could have been higher, Stotz said he was happy with how the Tigers performed.

“We didn’t show them everything,” said Stotz. “We will at the region.”

The most impressive job the Tigers did was in the pits. Not only did Fried and Goehring win titles, their fellow jumpers combined to win seven more medals. In triple jump, Ashton Pfitzer took third, Chaseten Myers fourth, Fried fifth and Brady Bauer sixth. In long jump, Myers took fifth and Pfitzer sixth.

The Lady Tigers took second twice and third once in relays. The 4×200 and 4×400 teams took second while the 4×100 team took third.

Region

It has become almost customary for the Tigers to fill the bus at the Region 6A Track and Field Meet. That will be especially important on Thursday. Heading into the region, junior discus thrower Joshua Norder is the only Tiger qualified for state.

In a meet that pits Mobridge-Pollock against host Crow Creek, Chamberlain, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Mclaughlin, Miller and Stanley County, Stotz said he is confident his Tigers will get the job done and fill the bus again.

Central South Dakota Conference

Track and Field Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: Miller 121, Mobridge-Pollock 109, Sully Buttes 106, Potter County 94, Faulkton Area 77, Highmore-Harrold 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 57, Wolsey-Wessington 54.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Dawson Simon, Potter County, 11.55; 2. Karst Hunter, Miller, 11.83; 3. Grant Johnson, Sully Buttes, 12.02; 4. Mackenzie Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 12.12; 5. Ethan Pitlick, Potter County, 12.16; 6. Joey Simpson, Miller, 12.41; 7. Dylan McDonnell, Highmore-Harrold, 12.55; 8. Caden Halsey, Mobridge-Pollock, 12.56.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Mackenzie Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 24.38; 2. Willie Anderson, Sunshine Bible Academy, 24.65; 3. Garrett Knox, Miller, 24.65; 4. Grant Johnson, Sully Buttes, 25.0; 5. Cole Nafziger, Potter County, 25.29; 6. Joey Simpson, Miller, 25.5; 7. Skylar Zomer, Wolsey-Wessington, 26.15; 8. Tate Hoffman, Highmore-Harrold, 26.17.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Dawson Simon, Potter County, 53.65; 2. Lance Langbehn, Wolsey-Wessington, 55.37; 3. Ethan Pitlick, Potter County, 55.92; 4. Cayden Eisemann, Mobridge-Pollock, 57.02; 5. Dohrion Eisterhold, Sully Buttes, 57.33; 6. Gavin Reinert, Mobridge-Pollock, 57.87; 7. Gage Davis, Sunshine Bible Academy, 58.46; 8. Gabe Jerome, Mobridge-Pollock, 59.58.

800-Meter Run: 1. Jace Burma, Sunshine Bible Academy, 2:07.03; 2. Everett Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 2:17.87; 3. Griffin Peterson, Sully Buttes, 2:20.97; 4. Blake Farstveet, Highmore-Harrold, 2:21.9; 5. Tyler Schumacher, Miller, 2:26.49; 6. Keene Schlomer, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:27.73; 7. Brayden Schlachter, Potter County, 2:27.73; 8. Gage Davis, Sunshine Bible Academy, 2:28.13.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Hunter Niederbaumer, Faulkton Area, 5:01.01; 2. Andrew Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 5:04.15; 3. Griffin Peterson, Sully Buttes, 5:09.84; 4. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 5:18.31; 5. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:18.59; 6. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 5:50.61; 7. Pierre Philippe, Wolsey-Wessington, 5:50.75; 8. Sean Seuer, Potter County, 6:34.62.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Hunter Niederbaumer, Faulkton Area, 11:04.9; 2. Andrew Sorenson, Faulkton Area, 11:22.0; 3. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 12:30.0; 4. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 12:54.0; 5. Lincoln Stuwe, Potter County, 14:03.93.

110-Meter Hurdles: 1. Garrett Knox, Miller, 18.65; 2. Colby Rittel, Highmore-Harrold, 19.91; 3. Andrew Knox, Miller, 21.99.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Garrett Knox, Miller, 44.87; 2. Derek Heitmann, Faulkton Area, 46.9; 3. Ethan Nelson, Wolsey-Wessington, 47.32; 4. Eli Jones, Miller, 48.36; 5. Simon Bowar, Faulkton Area, 48.85; 6. Darian Schmidt, Highmore-Harrold, 48.92; 7. Colby Rittel, Highmore-Harrold, 50.22; 8. Andrew Knox, Miller, 50.55.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Potter County (Cole Nafziger, Ethan Pitlick, Colt Wieseler, Dawson Simon), 47.03; 2. Miller, 47.69; 3. Highmore-Harrold, 49.76; 4. Mobridge-Pollock (Noah Fried, Ashton Pfitzer, Braden Goehring, Caden Halsey), 50.18; 5. Sully Buttes, 50.88; 6. Sunshine Bible Academy, 52.0.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Sully Buttes (Grant Johnson, Morris Hofer, Sebastian Frost, Mackenzie Weinheimer), 1:36.12; 2. Potter County, 1:37.91; 3. Wolsey-Wessington, 1:39.78; 4. Miller, 1:40.1; 5. Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:41.15; 6. Mobridge-Pollock (Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert, Bryston Goehring, Caden Halsey), 1:42.28; 7. Sully Buttes B, 1:46.07.

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Sunshine Bible Academy (Willie Anderson, Travis Hass, Jade Burma, Jace Burma), 3:41.0; 2. Sully Buttes, 3:43.0; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Bryston Goehring, Cayden Eisemann, Zane Reinert, Brady Bauer), 4:01.0; 4. Wolsey-Wessington, 4:02.0; 5. Highmore-Harrold, 4:05.14; 6. Potter County, 4:11.0; 7. Miller, 4:14.0.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Wolsey-Wessington (Raman de Paz, Tate Haider, Keegan Haider, Carson Zomer), 9:14.77; 2. Faulkton Area, 9:28.32; 3. Highmore-Harrold, 9:28.97; 4. Miller, 9:56.91; 5. Potter County, 10:13.91.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Faulkton Area (Simon Bowar, Derek Heitmann, Andrew Sorenson, Hunter Niederbaumer), 4:00.4; 2. Sunshine Bible Academy, 4:01.5; 3. Highmore-Harrold, 4:06.66; 4. Miller, 4:20.28; 5. Potter County, 4:23.13; 6. Sully Buttes, 4:29.34; 7. Mobridge-Pollock (Gavin Reinert, Zane Reinert, Bryston Goehring, Gabe Jerome), 4:30.96; 8. Wolsey-Wessington, 4:32.14.

Shot Put: 1. Jett Lamb, Sully Buttes, 46-5.5, sq; 2. Jesse Schall, Sully Buttes, 41-0.75; 3. Jharett Bloomenrader, Highmore-Harrold, 40-4; 4. Seth Spiehs, Wolsey-Wessington, 40-1.25; 5. Jordan Schall, Sully Buttes, 39-10.5; 6. Joshua Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 39-4; 7. Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 38-3.5; 8. Cameron Ogle, Sully Buttes, 38.2.5.

Discus: 1. Jett Lamb, Sully Buttes, 132-8; 2. Noah Feyereisen, Mobridge-Pollock, 127-11; 3. Joshua Norder, Mobridge-Pollock, 126-1; 4. Jack Mercer, Sully Buttes, 119-1; 5. Regan Bollweg, Highmore-Harrold, 113-5.5; 6. Skylar Zomer, Wolsey-Wessington, 111-2; 7. Jesse Schall, Sully Buttes, 108-9; 8. Cameron Ogle, Sully Buttes, 107-11.

High Jump: 1. Derek Heitmann, Faulkton Area, 5-6; 2. Eli Jones, Miller, 4-10; 3. Carson Zomer, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-6; 4. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 4-6.

Long Jump: 1. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 19-1.75; 2. Hunter Karst, Miller, 19-1; 3. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 18-2.5; 4. Regan Bollweg, Highmore-Harrold, 17-11.25; 5. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 17-10; 6. Ashton Pfitzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 17-5.75; 7. Tate Hoffman, Highmore-Harrold, 15-10.5; 8. Turner Bowar, Faulkton Area, 15-4.5.

Triple Jump: 1. Braden Goehring, Mobridge-Pollock, 39-2.25; 2. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 38-4.25; 3. Ashton Pfitzer, Mobridge-Pollock, 37-0.25; 4. Chaseten Myers, Mobridge-Pollock, 36-7.5; 5. Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 36-1; 6. Brady Bauer, Mobridge-Pollock, 34-7.75; 7. Talon Knox, Miller, 34-1.25; 8. Collin Bradberry, Sully Buttes, 32-10.

Pole Vault: 1. Connor Kaup, Potter County, 10-0; 2. Aaron Smith, Potter County, 9-6; 3. Lincoln Stuwe, Potter County, 8-6.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Potter County 155, Sully Buttes 126, Miller 116, Wolsey-Wessington 101.5, Sunshine Bible Academy 53, Mobridge-Pollock 51, Faulkton Area 44.5, Highmore-Harrold 29.

100-Meter Dash: 1. Kailen Krause, Miller, 13.28; 2. Kailynn Dorris, Wolsey-Wessington, 13.63; 3. Landyn Henderson, Mobridge-Pollock, 13.75; 4. Emily Wientjes, Mobridge-Pollock, 14.23; 5. Courtnie Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 14.36; 6. Kael Ruhnke, Miller, 14.69; 7. Lizzie Farmer, Wolsey-Wessington, 14.8; 8. Jill Hofer, Sully Buttes, 14.88.

200-Meter Dash: 1. Kailen Krause, Miller, 29.08; 2. Lindsey Wilken, Sunshine Bible Academy, 29.23; 3. Allyson Wittler, Sully Buttes, 29.25; 4. Abby Vetch, Faulkton Area, 29.56; 5. Jenna Robbennolt, Potter County, 29.98; 6. Courtnie Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 30.15; 7. Lizzie Farmer, Wolsey-Wessington, 31.09; 8. Tyler Simon, Potter County, 31.7.

400-Meter Dash: 1. Hayley Borah, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:03.35; 2. Lindsey Wilken, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:04.69; 3. Latisha Mousseau, Mobridge-Pollock, 1:05.09; 4. Shariah Brockel, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:06.24; 5. Victoria Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 1:07.24; 6. Avery Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 1:07.35; 7. Dakota Goebel, Potter County, 1:09.43; 8. Calleigh Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 1:10.0.

800-Meter Run: 1. Jill Hofer, Sully Buttes, 2:47.54; 2. Dakota Goebel, Potter County, 2:51.88; 3. Grace Schlechter, Faulkton Area, 2:53.14; 4. Kirstie Lake, Potter County, 2:54.62; 5. Brynn Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, 2:57.7; 6. Rylee Kaup, Potter County, 2:59.22; 7. Brooke Sargent, Miller, 3:06.05; 8. Gabi Naber, Miller, 3:32.58.

1600-Meter Run: 1. Payton Kemnitz, Wolsey-Wessington, 6:16.83; 2. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 6:16.83; 3. Kimberly Hagemann, Potter County, 6:45.03; 4. Anna Stuwe, Potter County, 7:10.26; 5. Alana Howard, Miller, 7:56.79.

3200-Meter Run: 1. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 14:03.93; 2. Anna Stuwe, Potter County, 16:08.15.

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Kadyn Fernholz, Miller, 16.48; 2. Stevie Wittler, Sully Buttes, 17.09; 3. Autumn Pitlick, Potter County, 17.85; 4. Rylee Kaup, Potter County, 18.69; 5. Grace Goebel, Potter County, 19.36; 6. Letha Jensen, Highmore-Harrold, 20.39; 7. Riandi Ras, Highmore-Harrold, 20.79; 8. Summer Ludemann, Wolsey-Wessington, 23.62.

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Stevie Wittler, Sully Buttes, 49.22, sq; 2. Abby Vetch, Faulkton Area, 50.1; 3. Abby Ketelhut, Miller, 51.88; 4. Autumn Pitlick, Potter Cunty, 52.34; 5. Raquel Nelson, Wolsey-Wessington, 54.02; 6. Rylee Kaup, Potter County, 54.96; 7. Grace Goebel, Potter County, 55.17; 8. Ciara Hansen, Sully Buttes, 55.28.

4×100-Meter Relay: 1. Miller (Kadye Fernholz, VonnaGail Schlechter, Layni Stevens, Kailen Krause), 53.61; 2. Potter County, 54.56; 3. Mobridge-Pollock (Emily Wientjes, Megan Zahn, Latisah Mousseau, Landyn Henderson), 55.83; 4. Highmore-Harrold, 57.63; 5. Sully Buttes, 59.19; 6. Wolsey-Wessington, 1:05.45.

4×200-Meter Relay: 1. Miller (Kadye Fernholz, VonnaGail Schlechter, Layni Stevens, Kailen Krause), 1:54.28; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Latisha Mousseau, Emily Wientjes, Landyn Henderson, Hayley Borah), 1:55.21; 3. Sully Buttes, 1:57.96; 4. Highmore-Harrold, 2:01.73; 5. Potter County, 2:04.51; 6. Faulkton Area, 2:05.17.

4×400-Meter Run: 1. Sully Buttes (Calleigh Chicoine, Dani Frost, Avery Weinheimer, Brooklynn Bradford), 4:34.37; 2. Mobridge-Pollock (Latisha Mousseau, Megan Zahn, Landyn Henderson, Hayley Borah), 4:36.59; 3. Potter County, 4:47.32; 4. Highmore-Harrold, 4:49.32; 5. Wolsey-Wessington, 4:50.09; 6. Wolsey-Wessington B, 4:50.09; 7. Miller, 5:05.18.

4×800-Meter Relay: 1. Potter County (Kirstie Lake, Emilie Larson, Tori Crook, Dakota Goebel), 11:08.59; 2. Wolsey-Wessington, 11:19.31; 3. Wolsey-Wessington B, 11:19.91; 4. Miller, 12:10.35; 5. Sunshine Bible Academy, 13:22.96.

1600-Meter Medley Relay: 1. Wolsey-Wessington (Kailynn Dorris, Chantel Haider, Ally Boomsma, Hailey Clark), 4:44.25; 2. Highmore-Harrold, 4:57.42; 3. Potter County, 5:05.74; 4. Miller, 5:14.33.

Shot Put: 1. Lauren Wittler, Sully Buttes, 37-0.75, sq; 2. Ruthe Lopez, Sunshine Bible Academy, 34-3.5; 3. Cortney Sprecher, Wolsey-Wessington, 32-10.5; 4. Angela Guthmiller, Sully Buttes, 32-5.5; 5. Kayla Senn, Faulkton Area, 31-0; 6. Elise Brooks, Miller, 30-2.5; 7. Lizzi Brandt, Wolsey-Wessington, 29-5.25; 8. Alyssa Meyer, Faulkton Area, 28-6.25.

Discus: 1. Angela Guthmiller, Sully Buttes, 106-4; 2. Elise Brooks, Miller, 99-7; 3. Lauren Wittler, Sully Buttes, 99-2.5; 4. Aubyn Schmidt, Sully Buttes, 97-1; 5. Allyson Wittler, Sully Buttes, 95-11; 6. Kayla Senn, Faulkton Area, 94-7; 7. Paige Worth, Potter County, 94-6.5; 8. Alyssa Meyer, Faulkton Area, 91-0.5.

High Jump:1. Peyton Melius, Faulkton Area, 4-10; 2. Kadye Fernholz, Miller, 4-10; 3. Atara Richmond, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-4; 4. Giyahna Richmond, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-4; 5. (tie) Emily Eggelston, Wolsey-Wessington, 4-2, Addison Melius, Faulkton Area, 4-2; 7. Riandi Ras, Highmore-Harrold, 3-8.

Long Jump: 1. Lindsey Wilken, Sunshine Bible Academy, 15-6.75, sq; 2. Mya Boomsma, Wolsey-Wessington, 15-5; 3. Avery Weinheimer, Sully Buttes, 14-9.75; 4. VonnaGail Schlechter, Miller, 14-7.75; 5. Layne Stevens, Miller, 14-7.5; 6. Emilie Larson, Potter County, 14-3.75; 7. Megan Zahn, Mobridge-Pollock, 14-2.75; 8. Dani Frost, Sully Buttes, 13-11.75.

Triple Jump: 1. Brooklynn Bradford, Sully Buttes, 33-5, sq; 2. VonnaGail Schlechter, Miller, 32-10.5; 3. Calleigh Chicoine, Sully Buttes, 29-11; 4. Abbie Larson, Potter County, 29-9; 5. Victoria Paul, Sunshine Bible Academy, 29-9; 6. Kirstie Lake, Potter County, 29-7; 7. Giyahna Richmond, Wolsey-Wessington, 28-10; 8. Alyssa Hiles, Wolsey-Wessington, 28-4.25.

Pole Vault: 1. Kathryn Rausch, Potter County, 6-6; 2. (tie) Tyler Simon, Potter County, 6-6, Alyssa Hiles, Wolsey-Wessington, 6-6; 4. Kinsey Schuhardt, Potter County, 5-6.