Mobridge-Pollock comes up short in state bid

The Mobridge-Pollock bus will not be making a trip to the state cross country meet this year as no Tigers or Lady Tigers earned state qualification.

Abby Keller led the Mobridge-Pollock contingent, taking 27th in the girls’ division, running 22 minutes, 10.38 seconds. Gretchen Olson took 33rd and Emma Fulkerson 45th.

Kamron Pearman was the first Tiger to cross the finish line, running 19:09.02 and taking 28th. Remmington Ford took 32nd, Blaise Thompson 35th and Chad Good Shield 44th.

Five area runners earned a trip to the finals. For McLaughlin, Devon Archambault took sixth in the girls’ division, while Alex One Horn took 13th and Michael Taken Alive 15th in the boys’ division. Two Cheyenne-Eagle Butte girls raced to state. Daci Lends His Horse took eighth and Raelynn Vines took 13th.

The State Cross Country Meet is Saturday at Hart Ranch Camping Resort, Rapid City.

Region 4A Cross Country Meet

Boys Division

Team Scores: Todd County 42, Stanley County 44, St. Francis Indian 52, Miller 68, Winner Area 69, Crow Creek 74, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 116, Mobridge-Pollock 119.

Individual Results: 1. Shay VanDenHemel, Stanley County, 16:12.98; 2. Kade Watson, Winner Area, 16:17.31; 3. Trevin McBride, Crow Creek, 16:46.77; 4. Chase Boltz, St. Francis Indian, 16:50.07; 5. Cale Meiners, Stanley County, 16:53.0; 6. Xavier Little Thunder, Todd County, 16:57.35; 7. Donald Aquallo Jr., St. Francis Indian, 17:02.89; 8. T.J. Allen, Todd County, 17:05.29; 9. Traven Traversie, St. Francis Indian, 17:05.74; 10. Caden Tegethoff, Platte-Geddes, 17:16.46;

11. Connor Bertsch, Miller, 17:17.79; 12. Jacob Wike, Todd County, 17:37.1; 13. Alex One Horn, McLaughlin, 17:41.1; 14. Lucas Lopez, Chamberlain, 17:42.48; 15. Michael Taken Alive, McLaughlin, 17:48.68; 16. Dawson Phillips, Winner Area, 17:54.06; 17. Layne Lewis, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 17:56.8; 18. Miami Thompson, Crow Creek, 18:03.94; 19. Wyatt Turnquist, Winner Area, 18:05.85; 20. Logan Rosenberger, Stanley County, 18:10.74;

21. Lee Sharpfish, Todd County, 18:22.09; 22. Hunter Russell, Miller, 18:26.75; 23. Camden Breitling, Miller, 18:26.75; 24. Morris Kills In Sight, Todd County, 18:31.41; 25. Caden Gortmaker, Miller, 18:50.88; 26. Ryan Habeck, Stanley County, 18:55.09; 27. Sam Grimshaw, Todd County, 19:01.72; 28. Kamron Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:09.02; 29. Logan Tlam, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 19:12.87; 30. Luis Torres, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 19:19.46;

31. Talon Knox, Miller, 19:22.56; 32. Remmington Ford, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:28.84; 33. Tredgan Mestes, Crow Creek, 19:38.69; 34. Jayden McBride, Crow Creek, 19:38.99; 35. Blaise Thompson, Mobridge-Pollock, 19:41.2; 36. Daniel Howe, Crow Creek, 19:54.08; 37. Drake Phelps, St. Francis Indian, 20:01.69; 38. Rhyleigh Shot With Two Arrows, St. Francis Indian, 20:10.79; 39. Warren Swan, Crow Creek, 20:26.77; 40. Kaden Sivertsen, Miller, 20:35.32;

41. Blaine Black Bull, St. Francis Indian, 20:39.84; 42. Riley Gregerson, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:49.0; 43. Matthew Brink, Platte-Geddes, 21:02.99; 44. Chad Good Shield, Mobridge-Pollock, 21:11.31; 45. Kyle Swanson, Chamberlain, 21:12.1; 46. Logan Kennedy, Stanley County, 21:15.92; 47. Atlas Willuweit, Winner Area, 21:21.71; 48. Rylan Bush, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21:31.3; 49. Breckin Steilen, Chamberlain, 24:03.64.

Girls Division

Team Scores: Winner Area 26, Chamberlain 38, Todd County 44, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 74, St. Francis Indian 101, Miller 125.

Individual Results: 1. Sidda Schuyler, Winner Area, 18:14.22; 2. Allison Hough, Chamberlain, 18:35.93; 3. Kelsie Herman, Todd County, 19:21.83; 4. Karli Prue, Todd County, 19:54.7; 5. Jaclyn Laprath, Winner Area, 19:59.68; 6. Devon Archambault, McLaughlin, 20:10.63; 7. Aryn Meiners, Winner Area, 20:26.39; 8. Daci Lends His Horse, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20:41.23; 9. Isabella Shepherd, Chamberlain, 20:42.37; 10. Maria Baker, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:43.89;

11. Hallie Schmidt, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:44.76; 12. Lorna Gregerson, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:45.41; 13. Raelynn Vines, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20:55.08; 14. Abigail Hough, Chamberlain, 20:55.96; 15. Meagan Blare, Winner Area, 20:57.87; 16. Abby Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 20:58.74; 17. Tessa Pickart, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 20:59.44; 18. Sonnie Scott, St. Francis Indian, 21:01.34; 19. Marveen Ross, Crow Creek, 21:19.57; 20. Brailei Medicine Eagle, Todd County, 21:33.89;

21. Samantha Yellow Eagle, Todd County, 21:36.29; 22. Erika Larson, Chamberlain, 21:46.74; 23. Tay Westendorf, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 21:48.65; 24. Saige Schuyler, Winner Area, 21:51.77; 25. Melanie Brozik, Winner Area, 21:56.02; 26. Essence Spotted Tail, St. Francis Indian, 22:03.59; 27. Abby Keller, Mobridge-Pollock, 22:10.39; 28. Alayah Natchigal, Platte-Geddes, 22:25.85; 29. Kaetlyn Engebretsen, Platte-Geddes, 22:26.48; 30. Charlize Arcoren, St. Francis Indian, 22:29.88;

31. Jade LeBeau, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 22:34.16; 32. Marissa Long Warrior-Murray, Todd County, 22:35.82; 33. Gretchen Olson, Mobridge-Pollock, 23:05.52; 34. Sara Jessen, Miller, 23:32.77; 35. Ranger Gunville, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 23:48.04; 36. Sunni Dupris, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 23:54.78; 37. Traelene Fallis, Crow Creek, 24:00.38; 38. Sydney Jessen, Miller, 24:05.14; 39. Gabi Naber, Miller, 24:11.36; 40. Amia Roach, Todd County, 24:23.43;

41. Brooke Sargent, Miller, 24:48.88; 42. Mya Neck, St. Francis Indian, 24:51.06; 43. Ciara Hough, Chamberlain, 25:12.0; 44. McKenzie West, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25:34.93; 45. Emma Fulkerson, Mobridge-Pollock, 26:02.1; 46. Kassandra Arcoren, St. Francis Indian, 26:48.19.