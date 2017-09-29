Mobridge Residents Indicted in Project Dakota Flyer

Three Mobridge residents doing business in two Mobridge pawn shops were among those indicted today for illegally trafficking eagles and other migratory birds. Jeff Jensen and Amanda Silbernagel doing business as Jerry’s Pawn Shop and Steven Marin doing business as Mobridge Pawn were all three charged with violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. These along with 13 others were added to the previous 15 indictments earlier this year in the 2-year undercover operation dubbed Project Dakota Flyer.
According to a press release by the US Attorney’s office, Initial appearances have been set for Friday October 6, 2017, in Pierre, Wednesday October 11, 2017, in Rapid City, and Thursday October 12, 2017, in Aberdeen. This case is being investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Jeff and Amanda are the most honest people that I ,know and no way if they knew what was pawned they would of never accepted this. They are people that do good to families etc…. I in my own mind believe this was a set up for I was told it was one Hawk feather. Come on and get real for there is a hell of a lot more things that the law can do besides stinging innocent people. The government should go after the person who pawned this item. Again if Jeff and Amanda knew they sure as hell would of NEVER taken this in on pawn.
Jim Spiry
Glenham, SD