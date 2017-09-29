Mobridge Residents Indicted in Project Dakota Flyer

Three Mobridge residents doing business in two Mobridge pawn shops were among those indicted today for illegally trafficking eagles and other migratory birds. Jeff Jensen and Amanda Silbernagel doing business as Jerry’s Pawn Shop and Steven Marin doing business as Mobridge Pawn were all three charged with violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. These along with 13 others were added to the previous 15 indictments earlier this year in the 2-year undercover operation dubbed Project Dakota Flyer.

According to a press release by the US Attorney’s office, Initial appearances have been set for Friday October 6, 2017, in Pierre, Wednesday October 11, 2017, in Rapid City, and Thursday October 12, 2017, in Aberdeen. This case is being investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.