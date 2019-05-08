Mobridge woman dies of possible drug overdose

A Mobridge woman died Sunday, May 5, despite the efforts of law enforcement and paramedics to save her life.

According to Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison, an ambulance was requested at the Brown Palace Apartments at 2:53 a.m., Sunday. A Mobridge Police officer and a South Dakota Highway Patrol officer were the first to arrive at the scene, where they found the 34-year-old female on a bed. They reported, although faint, they detected that she was breathing and had a pulse but was unresponsive when they arrived.

The report of the incident states that two women in the apartment were in the bedroom drinking, when the woman passed out. Others in the apartment had checked on her several times and called for an ambulance after they found her unresponsive. The officers noticed her lips had begun to turn blue while they were waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

Madison said Mobridge officers had prior contact with the individual several times and knowing her history, realized there could have been a possibility of an opioid overdose.

The officers attempted to administer NARCAN through the female’s nostril, which would have reversed the possible opioid overdose, but it had no effect.

“If it is methamphetamine, the NARCAN would have no effect,” said Madison.

The other female involved told the officers she did not know whether her friend had consumed any illegal drugs that night.

Officers had moved the female to the floor to begin CPR when the paramedics arrived and immediately began CPR. They were able to detect a pulse and transported the female to Mobridge Regional Hospital, but efforts to save her life failed.

Madison said the body was sent to Rapid City for an autopsy.

The woman’s name has not been released by authorities.

– Katie Zerr –