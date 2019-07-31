Mobridge Weather

79°F
wind speed: 7 mph ESE
 

Mobridge women win league tourney

By Jay Davis | on July 31, 2019

Mobridge won the ND/SD Women’s Softball League Tournament at the Mobridge Softball Complex on Sunday. They went undefeated, beating Mobridge Legion 25-13 and Herreid 15-2 to get to the championship where they scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in a 10-9 win over Selby. The team finished with a 13-2 record, including 10-2 during the league’s regular season play. The team is: (back from left) Kayla Schumacher, Amanda Hermes, Heather Overland, Abigail Wingate, Karli Lane and Courtney Nicholson; (front from left) Carissa Aberle, Samantha Merkel, Brittany Schaefer, Christina Turgeon and Amanda Perez. Not pictured is Leah Overland.

More From Featured Stories Go To The Featured Stories Section

After eight days lost, Latte is home and doing her job
South Dakota beekeepers facing industry’s “darkest days”
Invasive zebra mussels in Lake Sharpe, spreading up Missouri