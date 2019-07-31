Mobridge women win league tourney

Mobridge won the ND/SD Women’s Softball League Tournament at the Mobridge Softball Complex on Sunday. They went undefeated, beating Mobridge Legion 25-13 and Herreid 15-2 to get to the championship where they scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in a 10-9 win over Selby. The team finished with a 13-2 record, including 10-2 during the league’s regular season play. The team is: (back from left) Kayla Schumacher, Amanda Hermes, Heather Overland, Abigail Wingate, Karli Lane and Courtney Nicholson; (front from left) Carissa Aberle, Samantha Merkel, Brittany Schaefer, Christina Turgeon and Amanda Perez. Not pictured is Leah Overland.