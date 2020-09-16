An accident just north of Mobridge on Tuesday, Sept. 15 claimed the life of a Mobridge resident and sent two more to the hospital.

Although the names of those involved have not been officially released pending notification of family, Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the following information on Wednesday morning.

According to Mangan at 9:52 p.m. a 1997 Ford F-150, was traveling southbound on 10th Avenue West (near the water plant), when the driver lost control and pickup left the roadway, flipping the vehicle.

Mangan said none of the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident and two of the three were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old-female, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old male passenger was transported to Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics with life-threatening injuries and was later airlifted to a medical facility in Fargo, North Dakota.

The third youth, a 16-year-old female, was taken to MRH&C to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is heading the investigation into the accident.

All information released at this time is preliminary. The names of those involved will be released when the investigation is complete.