More counterfeit bills being passed

By Katie Zerr | on November 15, 2017

Counterfeit bills that have been passed in the region have once again shown up in Mobridge.
On Thursday, Nov. 9, an official with a local banking facility reported they had received a counterfeit $100 bill. This is the second such bill to have recently circulated in Mobridge.
Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison said the public needs to be aware that these bills are in the area and urges caution when taking currency for goods. He said this currency has been passed in smaller denominations in several areas of North and South Dakota. Madison said the bills are clearly marked with red Chinese styled symbols warning the money is not legal tender.
Madison said residents who receive one of these bills or if someone tries to use one, local law enforcement should be immediately alerted.
– Katie Zerr –

