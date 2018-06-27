Morrison book sales will be used to honor Mobridge great

Putting together a combination of stories and anecdotes from years of hitting the roads with one of Mobridge’s most colorful characters was a labor of love for Kelly Eisemann. It will also be a vehicle used to raise money in a effort to honor that character.

Eisemann has put together a book of memories and stories of his time traveling the roads with Mobridge’s legendary sportscaster and star athlete Pat Morrison.

Eisemann wants people to be aware that the book, as with Morrison’s life, would be rated PG if it were a movie. There are just some things that Morrison said and did that would not be the same if it were not described as Morrison said it.

The book, “Tuesdays…Mondays, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays with Morry,” is a first hand account from Eisemann who traveled with Morrison for more than 50,000 miles and 450 game broadcast over the air. Morrison’s desciptions of Mobridge High School and Mobridge-Pollock High School games are legendary, but some, but not all of what is told in the book is from behind the scenes, when the microphones were off.

Eisemann said the plan is to use the proceeds from the book sales to remodel the press box at Tiger Stadium and dedicate it to Morrison. He and Dawn Konold, who was the manager of Dakota Radio Group and for many years Morrison’s boss, have presented the plan to the Mobridge-Pollock School Board for their approval.

The books will be sold at Paylessfoods, Dady Drug and Rick’s Café later this week.