Moser, Faehnrich medal at Winner golf invitational

After more than two weeks off, the Tiger golf team finally got back on the course at the Winner Invitational on Tuesday.

“The kids were really wanting to get back out after last week’s cancellation,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “It was nice to be able to give everyone on the team another chance to play away from home.”

Two Tigers earned medals to lead the team to a third-place finish.

Sean Moser led the Tigers, taking seventh place with a 93. After an opening round 49, Moser picked up five strokes to close with a 44.

Jack Faehnrich shot a consistent 49-48-97 for 14th.

The two medalists led the Tigers to a 393 and a tie for third. In a tight match, Chamberlain and Todd County both shot 376 to tie for first. The Tigers tied with Little Wound.

“If we want to make it to state as a team, we are going to have to beat at least one of the two teams that tied for first in today’s meet,” said Hettick. “I don’t think that’s out of reach if we can get everybody healthy and clean up a few mental things here and there.”

Lance Christensen of Little Wound won medalist honors with 81. Bryce Hammer took second with a matching 81.

Tyler Blankartz just missed medaling. He took 18th. Simon Fried took 21st, Ketch Claymore 35th and John Beadle 39th.

In the junior varsity division, Peter Fried took third, Jacob Zornes fourth and William Blankartz fifth. Brandon Peterson took eighth to join them in the top 10.

Pre-Region

The Pre-Region Meet is Monday at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. It will be a double tournament as the Big Dakota Conference Tournament, which was postponed from Sept. 12, will also be played.

Winner Invitational

Team Scores: Chamberlain 376, Todd County 376, Mobridge-Pollock 393, Little Wound 393, Winner 397, Pierre Green 408, Pierre White 410.

Individual Results: 1. Lance Christensen, Little Wound 81; 2. Bryce Hammer, Todd County, 81; 3. Gage Watson, Winner, 86; 4. Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain, 87; 5. Tyler Wright, St. Francis, 87; 6. Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain, 88; 7. Sean Moser, Mobridge-Pollock, 93; 8. Royal Wike, Todd County, 93; 9. Andy Gordon, Pierre White, 94; 10. Caleb Clairmont, Todd County, 94; 11. Thomas Denoyer, St. Francis, 95; 12. Jon Lyons, Pierre Green, 96; 13. Shawn Van Liere, Pierre Green, 97; 14. Jack Faehnrich, Mobridge-Pollock, 97; 15. Dakota Munger, Chamberlain, 97;

16. Lincoln Houska, Pierre White, 98; 17. Karson Keiser, Winner, 100; 18. Tyler Blankartz, Mobridge-Pollock, 100; 19. Jack Bartlett, Pierre Green, 100; 20. Ryder Halligan, Winner, 103; 21. Simon Fried, Mobridge-Pollock, 103; 22. Sandler Weikamp, Chamberlain, 104; 23. Max Kelsey, Chamberlain, 105; 24. Bryce’son Neal, Todd County, 108; 25. Ethan Martinmaas, Pierre White, 108; 26. Jayd Whitley, Winner, 109; 27. Aiden Barfuss, Winner, 110; 28. Eric Strande, Chamberlain, 110; 29. Nick Gray, Pierre White, 110; 30. Carter Gordon, Pierre Green, 115; 31. Max Brozik, Winner, 116; 32. Dylan Cuny, Little Wound, 117; 33. Kaleb Brave Eagle, Little Wound, 119; 34. Doug Yellow Boy, Todd County, 121; 35. Ketch Claymore, Mobridge-Pollock, 122; 36. Keller Herman, Pierre White, 123; 37. Evan Mertes, Pierre Green, 127; 38. Landon Calhoon, Winner, 129; 39. John Beadle, Mobridge-Pollock, 130; 40. Kadin Zimiga, Little Wound, 140.