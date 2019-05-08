Mott gets first Kentucky Derby win

One of Mobridge’s most well-known natives reached a milestone on Saturday, May 4, as Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott’s horse, Country House, was draped with the blanket of roses at the Kentucky Derby.

Unfortunately, the win will be accompanied by an asterisk in the record books as the horse that led wire-to-wire, Maximum Security, was disqualified for interference. It was the first time in the Derby’s 145-year history to be to have a win taken away for an interference on the track. Country House crossed the finish line in second place behind Maximum Security but was elevated to the winner’s circle after a 22-minute delay during the steward’s review.

The review came after the jockey who rode Mott’s horse and the jockey on Long Range Toddy, trained by Gettysburg’s Steve Asmussen, also filed a complaint against Maximum Security. The disqualification moved Mott’s 65-1 shot Country House into the winner’s circle. Tacitus, Mott’s other horse in the race, placed third.

Mott has had a stellar career in horse racing, which started at the age of 15 in South Dakota. He trained and raced horses for year, gaining a reputation as a top trainer in the sport. Mott hit the national spotlight with Cigar in 1994. Under his training, Cigar became a legend, winning 16 straight races to become the all-time leading money winner of his time.

He won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 1995 and 1996. He was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1998 at the age of 45, becoming the youngest thoroughbred trainer ever inducted. Mott has trained horses in 24,973 races with 4,910 total wins and total lifetime earnings of $276,601,753.