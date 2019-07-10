Mound City man killed in July 2 car accident

A Campbell County man died as a result of a in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday, July 2, two miles south of Herreid.

Ernest Fjeldheim, 82, of Mound City, was severely injured when at 7:04 p.m., a northbound 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi truck and trailer while attempting to pass a second vehicle, collided with a southbound 2019 Buick LaCrosse on U.S. Highway 83. The collision occurred in the southbound lane.

Fjeldheim who was not wearing a seatbelt, was the driver of the Buick and suffered life threatening injuries. He died Thursday, July 4, in a Bismarck hospital.

The driver of the semi, Asmerom Gebreselassie, 36, of Fargo, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Charges are pending.

That section of U.S. Highway 83 was closed to traffic for more than three hours after the crash.

The accident was investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.